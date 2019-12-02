County Line Energy Announces Alpha Units Accepting Orders with Shipment of Grow Box 5000 Beginning January of 2020

/EIN News/ -- County Line Energy Corp. (OTC:CYLC) Announces Grow Box 5000 Series Alpha Now Available for Sale

SANTA ANA, CA, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – County Line Energy Corp. (“County Line” or the “Company”) (OTC: CYLC), is pleased to announce the Grow Box 5000 (“GB5K”) Alpha Series is now available for sale. The GB5K self-enclosed ecosystem simplifies the growing process for medicinal plants, fresh vegetables, and growing processes for growing a variety of plants in a controlled or uncontrolled environment. The Semi-Autonomous Series Alpha units are available immediately and will be fully upgradeable as the Company develops the autonomous Phase 2 units, scheduled for delivery in Q1 2020.

“We’ve had quite a few inquiries for the purchase of our product since we announced our test results in September. So for those people who don’t want to wait, we are offering the Alpha units for sale through our website. We are in the process of adding the ecommerce pages to our website, but for now, anyone interested in purchasing one can email admin@growboxecosystem.com and receive a sales sheet,” stated Emanuel Margaretis, CEO of County Line Energy Corp, and inventor of the Grow Box 5000.

The GB5K Series Alpha units can be custom skinned to integrate with any type of home décor. It is ideally suited to grow up the following varieties:

Basil

Chives

Mint

Oregano

Watercress

Kale

Lettuce

Rosemary

Dill

Parsley

Okra

Small Carrots

Peppers

Thai Chilli

Jalapenos

Bell and other Peppers

Cherry Tomatoes

Cannabis

About County Line Energy Corp.

County Line Energy Corp. (OTC: CYLC) is engaged in the business of managing ecosystems to ensure optimal growth of “greens”. Indoor, outdoor, controlled, non-controlled ecosystems are our specialty. Our proprietary algorithms and software ensure optimal growth conditions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release by County Line Energy Corp. (“County Line”) may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as “expects,” “plan,” “believes,” “will,” “achieve,” “anticipate,” “would,” “should,” “subject to,” or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Although County Line management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve several risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by County Line with OTC Markets. County Line assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

County Line Energy Corp. www.growboxecosystem.com Investor Contact: Emanuel (“Manny”) Margaretis Toll-Free: 1.877.225.8808



