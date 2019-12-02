Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025
Microbial enhanced oil recovery, or MEOR, is biotechnology that helps manipulate the function, structure, or both, of microbial environments that exist in oil reservoirs. The purpose of microbial enhanced oil recovery is to improve the recovery of oil that is trapped in porous media, while at the same time increasing economic profits. MEOR helps extend the life of oil reservoirs.
MEOR incorporates different fields of science like microbiology, petroleum engineering, geology, chemical engineering, chemistry, fluid mechanics, and environmental engineering. Here are some examples of the use of MEOR:
Helps clean wellbores, and is used to remove mud and debris that blocks channels through which oil flows.
Used in well stimulation to improve oil flow from drainage to the wellbore.
Used in the enhancement of oil recovery in the depleting multistage fractured horizontal shale oil wells.
MEOR is known to have a host of benefits, some of which are:
MEOR is independent of oil prices.
Is easy to use in the field.
The microbes and nutrients used for injecting are cheap.
Increases the economic value of mature oil fields by increasing their use before abandonment.
Improves and increases oil production.
Is easy to apply and implement, often requiring only slight modifications.
Energy input needed for microbes to produce MEOR agents is low.
Is more efficient than other enhanced oil recovery methods.
Microbial activity increases with microbial growth. In other EOR methods, the reverse happens.
Microbial nutrients are biodegradable and hence more environmentally friendly.
The benefits to oil reservoirs and improvements in oil production makes MEOR a lucrative method, which is currently driving the microbial enhanced oil recovery market. The global microbial enhanced oil recovery market was valued at USD 195 Million in the year 2018 with the global production volume of 2620.83 thousand tonnes oil eq. Ageing oil and gas infrastructure, rise in offshore drilling activities, Need for alternative technologies, economic & environmental factors, lower crude oil pries, CO2 reducing emission policies & rise in demand for fuel are the basic reasons behind increased demands for the microbial enhanced oil recovery market.
Segmentation
For this market report, the actual period considered is 2014-2018, and the forecast period is 2019-2024. The report is created by studying the market share data, and market dynamics like trends, drivers, and challenges, of the following leading companies:
Equinor
Gulf Energy LLC
BP Plc
Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
Glori Energy Inc.
ConocoPhillips
DuPont
Genome Prairie
Chemiphase
Titan Oil Recovery Inc.
This market report analyses the MEOR market by the Metabolic Products segment:
Biomass Formation
Bio-Surfactants
Bio-Polymers
Bio-Solvents
Organic Acids
Bio- Gases
Bio-emulsifiers
Hydrocarbon Metabolism
The report is segmented by MEOR Application:
Interfacial tension reduction
Emulsification and demulsification
Selective plugging & Wettability alteration
Gas production
Bio-degradation
This report is segmented by well type:
Offshore
Onshore
Regional Analysis
Data from the following regions was collected for the MEOR market study:
United States
Canada
Mexico
Venezuela
Russia
China
Australia
Oman
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Angola
China has the highest exporting capacity for natural gas and is also the world's largest net importer of petroleum and other liquids. This has made the APAC market the most prominent player in the MEOR growth during 2019-2024.
Industry News
North Carolina State University researchers in a report stated to have developed what is at the moment the most efficient way of converting sewage sludge in wastewater treatment plants into methane. The method being tested is adding grease interceptor waste (GIW) into the mix, to trap fat, oil and grease. This is being used as an additional treatment along with microbe addition.
