The Art of Service Highlights Five Critical Technologies For Customer Experience

December 2, 2019 -- The Direction Finder for Customer Experience Provides Insights on the Top Technologies for Customer Experience.

Understanding your customers current situations, and what drives them toward loyalty or defection, is the first step in delivering a superior customer experience, how you respond — and the customer experience (CX) you provide — determines whether you win in the age of the customer. It requires a mutual dialogue and a partnership that assumes if organizations advocate for customers, those customers will reciprocate with trust, purchases, and an enduring loyalty.

The Art of Service Direction Finder for Customer Experience describes the most increased uptakes in critical technologies for Customer Experience.

“As improving customer experience becomes a bigger component of corporate strategy, more and more executives will face the decision to commit their organization to a broad customer-experience transformation which makes the entire customer experience seamless and effortless for everyone” said Gerard Blokdyk, Innovation Director at The Art of Service. “And to do that you must have a customer-experience-centric organization — your organization closely understands its customers, feelings, beliefs, and attitudes in addition to pains and concerns, where this is in place, underpinned by a proper structuring of the sales force, it has been proven to produce a double digit revenue uplift.”

The Art of Service has identified five technologies within the November 2019 Customer Experience Direction Finder that are generating significant interest among Customer Experience leaders. They include:

Voice Of The Customer Marketing

⦁ What policies, processes and/or systems do customer service representatives and agents believe facilitate or inhibit ability to resolve customer problems and requests on the first contact?

Customer Touchpoints

⦁ While implementing large scale processes to gather and feed back the voice of the customer, do you have the capacity to gather the customers voice on every one of your channels of touchpoints?

Customer Readiness

⦁ Have there been considerations with key external partners (e.g. customers, suppliers).regarding readiness plans for business continuity?

Customer Engagement Center

⦁ What are your current levels in key measures or indicators of financial performance, including aggregate measures of financial return, financial viability, or budgetary performance, as appropriate?

Customer Value Proposition

⦁ Does your solution address your broader social business needs by providing enterprise social networking, online communities, and social publishing to connect your employees, customers, and partners?

The Art of Service Customer Experience Leaders clients can learn more about these technologies in the Customer Experience Toolkit.

About The Art of Service

The Art of Service serves clients across the globe with their research, advisory and consulting products and services. Their Self Assessment Toolkits help clients identify their blind spots and enables results by providing a roadmap to ensure clients stay ahead of the game.

The Art of Service is a trusted and objective Self Assessment resource for more than 100,000 clients in 100+ countries.

