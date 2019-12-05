Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg Shunning of Civil Rights Leader May Cost Her Re-election

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston- In a fiery yet heart breaking press conference Reverend James Dixon, Vice President of Houston chapter of the NAACP along side famed Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump called on Harris County DA Kim Ogg to drop murder charges against Lamar Burks who has been imprisoned for 19 years. Burks claims in his latest appeal that he was framed by Ex DEA Agent Chad Scott. Scott himself was recently convicted by a federal jury on 2 counts of perjury, 3 counts of obstruction of justice, and 2 counts of falsifying government records. Scott also faces an additional trial in year 2020 on 4 additional counts and could face decades in prison. Witnesses in the Burks case have signed sworn statements stating Scott forced them to testify falsely before grand jury proceedings. The sole witness prosecutors use during Burks' October 2000 trial was a four time convicted felon who was a jailhouse informant working for Chad Scott. No other witness or physical evidence links Burks to the crime. Harris County DA Kim Ogg, a democrat who ran on a platform of criminal justice reform has yet to publicly address the NAACP or city leaders about the case. Ogg is facing re-election in 2020 and is set to square off in a March primary battle against Audia Jones, who if elected could make history as Harris County’s first African American Female District Attorney. Critics say should Kim Ogg who relies heavily on the black vote continue to stub her nose at the NAACP, being that it’s the most sacred civil rights institution in the country, it may cripple her chances at re-election. Several democratic political strategists have viewed Ogg’s silence as turning a blind eye to corruption and equated it to political suicide. During a separate press conference, in Washington D.C. FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Anthony T. Riedlinger said, “ The conviction of Chad Scott reinforces the message that no one is above the law”. Special Agent in Charge Robert A. Bourbon of the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General also released a statement stating, “The criminal justice system relies on law enforcement agents to act with integrity and honesty. By soliciting bribes and compromising cases, Scott undermined the values he swore to uphold as a federal agent”. Calls and emails to Ogg’s office have not been returned. Supporters of Democratic candidate Audia Jones believe the Burks case will be the catalyst that will ultimately change the face and color of the Harris County District Attorney seat. For any questions contact the Lamar Burks Legal Defense Fund.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.