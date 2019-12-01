Cobb County Public Safety Foundation To Hold Reds, Blues, and Brews On December 8th

Organization Will Unveil Signature Wines To Benefit Cobb County Public Safety Community

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cobb County Public Safety Foundation (CCPSF) announces it will be holding Reds, Blues, and Brews on December 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Shezmu Cellars at 562 Wylie Rd SE, Suite 3, Marietta, GA 30067 where it will unveil its signature wines that it will sell to benefit the Cobb County Public Safety Community. The event will have live entertainment, hors d oeuvres, and wine purchases of the signature wines will be used to benefit the public safety community.

“Our public safety officers put their lives on the line daily,” said Lance LoRusso, CEO of the Cobb County Public Safety Foundation. “We formed to serve and support the Cobb County heroes who protect us every day. The Reds, Blues, and Brews event is a fun way to raise money for our public safety officers and allow us to unveil our signature wines that will be great for holiday gatherings with the proceeds going for our public safety professionals. Our wines will be available for sale during the event and after at Shezmu Cellars.”

The Cobb County Public Safety Foundation was created with a single mission in mind – protect and serve those who selflessly protect and serve us. It is not-for-profit, 501c3 organization made up of a volunteer board.

It aids in four major areas and uses the acronym REST to describe them:

1. Relief for Cobb County public safety professionals and their families who are sick, in distress, or otherwise in need;

2. Equipment to enable our public safety professionals to better serve our community. When government resources are either not available or the purchasing process will unreasonably delay putting those items into the hands of our protectors, the CCPSF will make every effort to step in quickly and fill the need;

3. Support which brings to bear professional and community resources such as spiritual, financial, and professional counseling; and

4. Training from the best sources available in Georgia, the United States, or anywhere in the world by bringing those resources to Cobb County.





