Nigeria Rugby names squad, arrive in Antananarivo for 2023 Pre World Cup Qualifiers

Coach Bronson Weir announced the Nigeria Rugby Men’s Fifteens squad that will be on duty against Madagascar in Antananarivo on Sunday.

This encounter is the last match of elimination stage of the Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) 2020 and kicks off on Sunday, 1 December at 15:00 local time (14:00 CAT) at the Mahamasima Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

"The boys have worked hard all through training in Kano and Lagos. Madagascar play a unique band of Xv's Rugby. We will concentrate on our game and do what we have to do to get the result. We look forward to seeing what the team can produce on Sunday,” says Coach Bronson Weir.

SQUAD:

Forwards 1. Godwin Otoro -.Italy(C) 2. David Oyekanmi - Racing 3. Praise Asiedu - Australia 4. Sunday Bassey - Cowrie 5. Ricky Nwagbara - South Africa 6. Ibrahim Suraj - Barewa 7. Samuel Ekpo - Cowrie 8. Obi Wilson - Barewa 9. Alex Onome Richard -.Barewa 10. John Kurah - Racing 11. Olatunde Sulaiman - Cowrie 12. Jude Abrakson -.Barewa 13. Emmanuel Chukwudi - Abia Buffalo's

Backs 14. Azeez Ladipo - Cowrie (vC) 15. Nuhu Ibrahim - Barewa 16. Monday Omorogieva - Racing 17. Joshua Etim - Barewa 18. Jeremiah Peters - Kings College Old Boys 19. Daniel John - Cowrie 20. Isah Omale - Barewa 21. Ezekiel Tom - Gosar 22. Gabriel Etim- Barewa

The match will be broadcasted live and for free on Rugby Africa’s Facebook page @RugbyAfrique (http://bit.ly/37QnZdc)

For the official announcement of the RAC 2020 please follow the link below: http://bit.ly/35OhCVO

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.org



