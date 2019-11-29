Patriot Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 Income: Total Assets Grow to $972.0 million & Deposits to $762.1 Million

Declares 9th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend, with Assets, Net Loans & Deposits All Up Over Prior Year, While Adding Newest Market, Dallas, Texas, to SBA Lending Expansion

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced pre­tax income of $35,000 (net income of $27,000), or $0.01 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Bank also announced the declaration of its 9th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share. The record date for this quarterly dividend will be December 9, 2019, with a dividend payment date of December 19, 2019.



As of September 30, 2019, the Bank’s total assets were $972.0 million, up 6% as comparable to the same period last year, as both net loans receivable grew to $791.9 million, up 5%, while deposits totaled $762.1 million, an increase of $42.6 million, or 6%, over the same period one year earlier. Patriot continues to maintain strong capital ratio, with earnings expected to return to normalized levels in future periods.

As reported in its second quarter financials, the Bank had previously taken a charge-off related to a non-performing $2.3 million loan, resulting in a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.33 per fully diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This compares to a net income of $2.9 million, or $0.73 per fully diluted shares, in the prior year. The Bank has commenced actions in effort to pursue a recovery of this loan.

The third quarter and full year results also reflect lower net interest income and a temporary increase in operating expenses associated with the organic build­up of the SBA lending business, expansion of deposit initiatives, and significant costs incurred in conjunction with strengthening institutional infrastructure, processes, controls and documentation to address regulatory requirements and to prepare crossing the $1 billion threshold.

Patriot has prioritized the expansion of its regional retail locations into urban centers across southern Connecticut, resulting in the bank having a presence in every major I­95 corridor community, from downtown Greenwich to downtown New Haven, Connecticut, plus Scarsdale, NY. Simultaneously it built out a new SBA lending practice, opening offices in Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Stamford, and in Dallas, Texas for a current total of 16 locations.

During the third quarter, loans receivable decreased $11.4 million (1%), and total deposits decreased $5.5 million (1%). The decline in deposits was the result of an $18.1 million drop in wholesale deposit funding, offset by branch deposits growing $12.6 million. Patriot also recognized a gain on the sale of SBA loans of $188,000, compared with $367,000 in the prior quarter and $3,000 in the third quarter of 2018.

Richard Muskus, Patriot’s President stated: “We continue to gain significant traction and expansion across our SBA lending business and expect to see operating expenses stabilize as the resolution of regulatory matters draws closer to completion. During the last year, Patriot has expanded both our community banking and SBA lending platform into new market locations, instituted enhanced governance policies and procedures and strengthened our institutional infrastructure. We believe this important reinvestment will serve to bolster performance for the long run.”

Mr. Muskus added: “Within the heavily populated 50-mile long New Haven to Greenwich corridor of Interstate 95, Patriot Bank’s continual investment into expanding, repositioning and enhancing its local market presence truly positions the institution well to provide banking customers an array of in-demand, convenient financial products and services.”

Financial Results

As of September 30, 2019, total assets were $972.0 million, as compared to $977.8 million at June 30, 2019 and $915.3 million at September 30, 2018, for a total asset growth of 6% over the past 12 months. Net loans receivable totaled $791.9 million, down 1% from $803.3 million at June 30, 2019, and up 5% over $756.6 million at September 30, 2018. Deposits totaled $762.1 million at September 30, 2019, as compared to $767.6 million at June 30, 2019 and $719.5 million at September 30, 2018, a 5.9% increase over last year.

Net interest income was $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 5% from the prior quarter, and a decline of 8% from the third quarter of 2018. For the year-to-date period, the net interest income was $19.2 million, a decrease of 8% from the prior year. This decline was due to higher deposit costs, the impact of non­performing and reduced rate loans, lower loan fees, and the impact of subordinated debt issued in June of 2018. Higher retail deposit rates are primarily the result of increased rate competition in Patriot’s local retail markets. The Bank is exploring alternative lower-cost funding sources which, along with a recent decline in market interest rates, is expected to positively impact the aggregate cost of funding in future periods

Net interest margin was 2.70% for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to 2.93% in the prior quarter and 3.11% for the third quarter of 2018. This decline reflects the higher cost of funding. The provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2019 was $100,000, as compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter and $50,000 for the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date provision for loan losses was $3.2 million, as compared to $285,000 for the prior year. The 2019 increase was primarily due to a large provision booked in the second quarter of 2019 associated with a single loan relationship.

Non­interest income was $571,000 in the third quarter of 2019, 31% lower than the prior quarter, and 61% higher than the third quarter of 2018. The year-to-date non­interest income was $2.1 million in 2019, 95% higher than the prior year. The increase in non­interest income was due to realized gains on the sale of SBA loans. Non­interest expense was $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, consistent with the last quarter, and 10% higher than the third quarter of 2018. The year-to-date non­interest expense was $19.9 million, 12% higher than the prior year and the income tax provision was $8,000 in the third quarter of 2019, representing an effective tax rate of 23%.

An increase in non-interest expense in 2019 was primarily related to new staff salaries and benefits to support new deposit, credit, finance initiatives, including the expansion into New Haven County, SBA lending across five national markets and added compliance support professionals.

As of September 30, 2019, shareholders’ equity was $68.2 million, a decrease of $111,000 as compared to June 30, 2019. Patriot’s book value per share decreased to $17.37 at September 30, 2019, as compared to $17.41 at June 30, 2019. The Bank’s capital ratios continue to be strong, maintaining its “well capitalized” regulatory status. As of September 30, 2019, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.47%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.82% and total risk-based capital ratio was 11.81%.

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 16 locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Stamford and now Dallas.

About the Company

Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 25th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in Bancorp’s public statements, including this one, may be forward looking and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in prevailing interest rates which would affect the interest earned on Bancorp’s interest earning assets and the interest paid on its interest bearing liabilities, (2) the timing of repricing of Bancorp’s interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, (3) the effect of changes in governmental monetary policy, (4) the components of Bancorp’s periodic earnings and assets, (5) the fact that certain of the income recognized by Bancorp in any quarter may not be repeated in future periods, (6) the effect of changes in regulations applicable to Bancorp and the Bank and the conduct of its business, (7) changes in competition among financial service companies, including possible further encroachment of non­banks on services traditionally provided by banks, (8) the ability of competitors that are larger than Bancorp to provide products and services which it is impracticable for Bancorp to provide, (9) the state of the economy and real estate values in Bancorp’s market areas, and the consequent effect on the quality of Bancorp’s loans, (10) recent governmental initiatives that are expected to have a profound effect on the financial services industry and could dramatically change the competitive environment of the Bancorp, (11) other legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to residential mortgages, changes in accounting standards, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) premiums that may adversely affect Bancorp, (12) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied, (13) the fact that one period of reported results may not be indicative of future periods, and (14) the state of the economy in the greater New York metropolitan area and its particular effect on Bancorp customers, vendors and communities and other such factors, including risk factors, as may be described in Bancorp’s other filings with the SEC.

Contracts: Patriot Bank, N.A.

900 Bedford Street

Stamford, CT 06901

www.BankPatriot.com

Richard Muskus

President

203-252-5939

Joseph Perillo

Chief Financial Officer

203-252-5954

Michael Carrazza

CEO and Chairman

203-251-8230







PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Cash and due from banks: Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 3,157 $ 5,578 $ 5,846 Interest bearing deposits 46,844 45,538 42,873 Total cash and cash equivalents 50,001 51,116 48,719 Investment securities: Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 50,057 43,839 40,264 Other investments, at cost 4,963 4,963 4,963 Total investment securities 55,020 48,802 45,227 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 2,889 2,922 2,833 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,477 4,513 4,928 Gross loans receivable 800,314 811,777 763,254 Allowance for loan losses (8,405 ) (8,458 ) (6,605 ) Net loans receivable 791,909 803,319 756,649 SBA loans held for sale 4,103 4,283 - Accrued interest and dividends receivable 3,538 3,678 3,612 Premises and equipment, net 34,883 35,249 35,487 Other real estate owned 2,400 1,954 991 Deferred tax asset, net 11,495 11,132 10,907 Goodwill 1,107 1,107 1,944 Core deposit intangible, net 642 661 717 Other assets 9,521 9,031 3,272 Total assets $ 971,985 $ 977,767 $ 915,286 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 80,772 $ 84,295 $ 81,687 Interest bearing deposits 681,284 683,271 637,845 Total deposits 762,056 767,566 719,532 Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings 100,000 100,000 90,000 Senior notes, net 11,834 11,815 11,759 Subordinated debt, net 9,745 9,738 9,720 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net 8,100 8,098 8,092 Note payable 1,242 1,291 1,436 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,182 3,239 1,659 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,647 7,730 4,167 Total liabilities 903,806 909,477 846,365 Commitments and Contingencies - - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - Common stock 106,118 106,059 105,899 Accumulated deficit (37,222 ) (37,210 ) (36,078 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (717 ) (559 ) (900 ) Total shareholders' equity 68,179 68,290 68,921 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 971,985 $ 977,767 $ 915,286





PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 10,245 $ 10,274 $ 9,413 $ 30,345 $ 27,388 Interest on investment securities 430 398 364 1,207 921 Dividends on investment securities 112 114 125 344 374 Other interest income 225 237 342 795 763 Total interest and dividend income 11,012 11,023 10,244 32,691 29,446 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 3,655 3,533 2,457 10,452 6,111 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 602 426 486 1,467 1,245 Interest on senior debt 229 228 229 686 686 Interest on subordinated debt 277 279 278 845 489 Interest on note payable and other 6 8 6 20 23 Total interest expense 4,769 4,474 3,456 13,470 8,554 Net interest income 6,243 6,549 6,788 19,221 20,892 Provision for Loan Losses 100 2,937 50 3,202 285 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,143 3,612 6,738 16,019 20,607 Non-interest Income Loan application, inspection and processing fees 32 28 16 74 36 Deposit fees and service charges 123 116 126 366 392 Gains on sale of loans 188 367 3 864 69 Rental income 137 192 115 459 282 Other income 91 126 94 312 283 Total non-interest income 571 829 354 2,075 1,062 Non-interest Expense Salaries and benefits 3,480 3,608 2,794 10,272 8,417 Occupancy and equipment expenses 937 744 829 2,598 2,346 Data processing expenses 357 361 333 1,088 972 Professional and other outside services 721 803 565 2,233 1,594 Project expenses, net 212 (15 ) 653 277 1,768 Advertising and promotional expenses 63 77 57 255 194 Loan administration and processing expenses 44 43 25 101 68 Regulatory assessments 152 395 275 862 825 Insurance expenses (income) 65 54 (56 ) 160 52 Communications, stationary and supplies 118 131 146 383 369 Other operating expenses 530 527 426 1,626 1,194 Total non-interest expense 6,679 6,728 6,047 19,855 17,799 Income (loss) before income taxes 35 (2,287 ) 1,045 (1,761 ) 3,870 Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes 8 (632 ) 276 (456 ) 1,000 Net income (loss) $ 27 $ (1,655 ) $ 769 $ (1,305 ) $ 2,870 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.33 ) $ 0.74 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.33 ) $ 0.73





FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Quarterly Performance Data: Net income (loss) $ 27 $ (1,655 ) $ 769 $ (1,305 ) $ 2,870 Return on Average Assets 0.01 % -0.69 % 0.33 % -0.18 % 0.43 % Return on Average Equity 0.16 % -9.44 % 4.40 % -2.50 % 5.60 % Net Interest Margin 2.70 % 2.93 % 3.11 % 2.85 % 3.33 % Efficiency Ratio 98.00 % 91.19 % 84.67 % 93.24 % 81.07 % Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs 94.86 % 91.39 % 75.53 % 91.94 % 73.02 % % increase (decrease) loans -1.41 % 2.95 % 0.78 % 2.55 % 6.06 % % increase (decrease) deposits -0.72 % 1.96 % 1.00 % 2.53 % 12.88 % Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 19,183 $ 19,405 $ 6,479 $ 19,183 $ 6,479 Other real estate owned $ 2,400 $ 1,954 $ 991 $ 2,400 $ 991 Total nonperforming assets $ 21,583 $ 21,359 $ 7,470 $ 21,583 $ 7,470 Nonaccrual loans / loans 2.40 % 2.39 % 0.85 % 2.40 % 0.85 % Nonperforming assets / assets 2.22 % 2.18 % 0.82 % 2.22 % 0.82 % Allowance for loan losses $ 8,405 $ 8,458 $ 6,605 $ 8,405 $ 6,605 Valuation reserve $ 1,252 $ 1,416 $ 1,684 $ 1,252 $ 1,684 Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve $ 9,657 $ 9,874 $ 8,289 $ 9,657 $ 8,289 Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.05 % 1.04 % 0.87 % 1.05 % 0.87 % Allowance / nonaccrual loans 43.81 % 43.59 % 101.94 % 43.81 % 101.94 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.09 % 1.20 % 1.09 % Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans 50.34 % 50.88 % 127.94 % 50.34 % 127.94 % Gross loan charge-offs $ 282 $ 2,307 $ 5 $ 2,589 $ 19 Gross loan (recoveries) $ (129 ) $ (5 ) $ (35 ) $ (183 ) $ (42 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 153 $ 2,302 $ (30 ) $ 2,406 $ (23 ) Capital Data and Capital Ratios Book value per share (1) $ 17.37 $ 17.41 $ 17.64 $ 17.37 $ 17.64 Shares outstanding 3,925,002 3,922,610 3,906,966 3,925,002 3,906,966 Bank Capital Ratios: Leverage Ratio 9.47 % 9.61 % 9.92 % 9.47 % 9.92 % Tier 1 Capital 10.82 % 10.66 % 10.61 % 10.82 % 10.61 % Total Risk Based Capital 11.81 % 11.65 % 11.38 % 11.81 % 11.38 %

(1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.



