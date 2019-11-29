Patriot Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 Income: Total Assets Grow to $972.0 million & Deposits to $762.1 Million
Declares 9th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend, with Assets, Net Loans & Deposits All Up Over Prior Year, While Adding Newest Market, Dallas, Texas, to SBA Lending Expansion
/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced pretax income of $35,000 (net income of $27,000), or $0.01 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Bank also announced the declaration of its 9th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share. The record date for this quarterly dividend will be December 9, 2019, with a dividend payment date of December 19, 2019.
As of September 30, 2019, the Bank’s total assets were $972.0 million, up 6% as comparable to the same period last year, as both net loans receivable grew to $791.9 million, up 5%, while deposits totaled $762.1 million, an increase of $42.6 million, or 6%, over the same period one year earlier. Patriot continues to maintain strong capital ratio, with earnings expected to return to normalized levels in future periods.
As reported in its second quarter financials, the Bank had previously taken a charge-off related to a non-performing $2.3 million loan, resulting in a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.33 per fully diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This compares to a net income of $2.9 million, or $0.73 per fully diluted shares, in the prior year. The Bank has commenced actions in effort to pursue a recovery of this loan.
The third quarter and full year results also reflect lower net interest income and a temporary increase in operating expenses associated with the organic buildup of the SBA lending business, expansion of deposit initiatives, and significant costs incurred in conjunction with strengthening institutional infrastructure, processes, controls and documentation to address regulatory requirements and to prepare crossing the $1 billion threshold.
Patriot has prioritized the expansion of its regional retail locations into urban centers across southern Connecticut, resulting in the bank having a presence in every major I95 corridor community, from downtown Greenwich to downtown New Haven, Connecticut, plus Scarsdale, NY. Simultaneously it built out a new SBA lending practice, opening offices in Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Stamford, and in Dallas, Texas for a current total of 16 locations.
During the third quarter, loans receivable decreased $11.4 million (1%), and total deposits decreased $5.5 million (1%). The decline in deposits was the result of an $18.1 million drop in wholesale deposit funding, offset by branch deposits growing $12.6 million. Patriot also recognized a gain on the sale of SBA loans of $188,000, compared with $367,000 in the prior quarter and $3,000 in the third quarter of 2018.
Richard Muskus, Patriot’s President stated: “We continue to gain significant traction and expansion across our SBA lending business and expect to see operating expenses stabilize as the resolution of regulatory matters draws closer to completion. During the last year, Patriot has expanded both our community banking and SBA lending platform into new market locations, instituted enhanced governance policies and procedures and strengthened our institutional infrastructure. We believe this important reinvestment will serve to bolster performance for the long run.”
Mr. Muskus added: “Within the heavily populated 50-mile long New Haven to Greenwich corridor of Interstate 95, Patriot Bank’s continual investment into expanding, repositioning and enhancing its local market presence truly positions the institution well to provide banking customers an array of in-demand, convenient financial products and services.”
Financial Results
As of September 30, 2019, total assets were $972.0 million, as compared to $977.8 million at June 30, 2019 and $915.3 million at September 30, 2018, for a total asset growth of 6% over the past 12 months. Net loans receivable totaled $791.9 million, down 1% from $803.3 million at June 30, 2019, and up 5% over $756.6 million at September 30, 2018. Deposits totaled $762.1 million at September 30, 2019, as compared to $767.6 million at June 30, 2019 and $719.5 million at September 30, 2018, a 5.9% increase over last year.
Net interest income was $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 5% from the prior quarter, and a decline of 8% from the third quarter of 2018. For the year-to-date period, the net interest income was $19.2 million, a decrease of 8% from the prior year. This decline was due to higher deposit costs, the impact of nonperforming and reduced rate loans, lower loan fees, and the impact of subordinated debt issued in June of 2018. Higher retail deposit rates are primarily the result of increased rate competition in Patriot’s local retail markets. The Bank is exploring alternative lower-cost funding sources which, along with a recent decline in market interest rates, is expected to positively impact the aggregate cost of funding in future periods
Net interest margin was 2.70% for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to 2.93% in the prior quarter and 3.11% for the third quarter of 2018. This decline reflects the higher cost of funding. The provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2019 was $100,000, as compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter and $50,000 for the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date provision for loan losses was $3.2 million, as compared to $285,000 for the prior year. The 2019 increase was primarily due to a large provision booked in the second quarter of 2019 associated with a single loan relationship.
Noninterest income was $571,000 in the third quarter of 2019, 31% lower than the prior quarter, and 61% higher than the third quarter of 2018. The year-to-date noninterest income was $2.1 million in 2019, 95% higher than the prior year. The increase in noninterest income was due to realized gains on the sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense was $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, consistent with the last quarter, and 10% higher than the third quarter of 2018. The year-to-date noninterest expense was $19.9 million, 12% higher than the prior year and the income tax provision was $8,000 in the third quarter of 2019, representing an effective tax rate of 23%.
An increase in non-interest expense in 2019 was primarily related to new staff salaries and benefits to support new deposit, credit, finance initiatives, including the expansion into New Haven County, SBA lending across five national markets and added compliance support professionals.
As of September 30, 2019, shareholders’ equity was $68.2 million, a decrease of $111,000 as compared to June 30, 2019. Patriot’s book value per share decreased to $17.37 at September 30, 2019, as compared to $17.41 at June 30, 2019. The Bank’s capital ratios continue to be strong, maintaining its “well capitalized” regulatory status. As of September 30, 2019, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.47%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.82% and total risk-based capital ratio was 11.81%.
Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 16 locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Stamford and now Dallas.
About the Company
Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 25th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.
“Safe Harbor” Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Certain statements contained in Bancorp’s public statements, including this one, may be forward looking and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in prevailing interest rates which would affect the interest earned on Bancorp’s interest earning assets and the interest paid on its interest bearing liabilities, (2) the timing of repricing of Bancorp’s interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, (3) the effect of changes in governmental monetary policy, (4) the components of Bancorp’s periodic earnings and assets, (5) the fact that certain of the income recognized by Bancorp in any quarter may not be repeated in future periods, (6) the effect of changes in regulations applicable to Bancorp and the Bank and the conduct of its business, (7) changes in competition among financial service companies, including possible further encroachment of nonbanks on services traditionally provided by banks, (8) the ability of competitors that are larger than Bancorp to provide products and services which it is impracticable for Bancorp to provide, (9) the state of the economy and real estate values in Bancorp’s market areas, and the consequent effect on the quality of Bancorp’s loans, (10) recent governmental initiatives that are expected to have a profound effect on the financial services industry and could dramatically change the competitive environment of the Bancorp, (11) other legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to residential mortgages, changes in accounting standards, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) premiums that may adversely affect Bancorp, (12) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied, (13) the fact that one period of reported results may not be indicative of future periods, and (14) the state of the economy in the greater New York metropolitan area and its particular effect on Bancorp customers, vendors and communities and other such factors, including risk factors, as may be described in Bancorp’s other filings with the SEC.
|Contracts:
|Patriot Bank, N.A.
900 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901
www.BankPatriot.com
|Richard Muskus
President
203-252-5939
|Joseph Perillo
Chief Financial Officer
203-252-5954
|Michael Carrazza
CEO and Chairman
203-251-8230
|PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share data)
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Cash and due from banks:
|Noninterest bearing deposits and cash
|$
|3,157
|$
|5,578
|$
|5,846
|Interest bearing deposits
|46,844
|45,538
|42,873
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|50,001
|51,116
|48,719
|Investment securities:
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|50,057
|43,839
|40,264
|Other investments, at cost
|4,963
|4,963
|4,963
|Total investment securities
|55,020
|48,802
|45,227
|Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
|2,889
|2,922
|2,833
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|4,477
|4,513
|4,928
|Gross loans receivable
|800,314
|811,777
|763,254
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,405
|)
|(8,458
|)
|(6,605
|)
|Net loans receivable
|791,909
|803,319
|756,649
|SBA loans held for sale
|4,103
|4,283
|-
|Accrued interest and dividends receivable
|3,538
|3,678
|3,612
|Premises and equipment, net
|34,883
|35,249
|35,487
|Other real estate owned
|2,400
|1,954
|991
|Deferred tax asset, net
|11,495
|11,132
|10,907
|Goodwill
|1,107
|1,107
|1,944
|Core deposit intangible, net
|642
|661
|717
|Other assets
|9,521
|9,031
|3,272
|Total assets
|$
|971,985
|$
|977,767
|$
|915,286
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|$
|80,772
|$
|84,295
|$
|81,687
|Interest bearing deposits
|681,284
|683,271
|637,845
|Total deposits
|762,056
|767,566
|719,532
|Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings
|100,000
|100,000
|90,000
|Senior notes, net
|11,834
|11,815
|11,759
|Subordinated debt, net
|9,745
|9,738
|9,720
|Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net
|8,100
|8,098
|8,092
|Note payable
|1,242
|1,291
|1,436
|Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
|2,182
|3,239
|1,659
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|8,647
|7,730
|4,167
|Total liabilities
|903,806
|909,477
|846,365
|Commitments and Contingencies
|-
|-
|-
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock
|106,118
|106,059
|105,899
|Accumulated deficit
|(37,222
|)
|(37,210
|)
|(36,078
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(717
|)
|(559
|)
|(900
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|68,179
|68,290
|68,921
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|971,985
|$
|977,767
|$
|915,286
|PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Interest and Dividend Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|10,245
|$
|10,274
|$
|9,413
|$
|30,345
|$
|27,388
|Interest on investment securities
|430
|398
|364
|1,207
|921
|Dividends on investment securities
|112
|114
|125
|344
|374
|Other interest income
|225
|237
|342
|795
|763
|Total interest and dividend income
|11,012
|11,023
|10,244
|32,691
|29,446
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|3,655
|3,533
|2,457
|10,452
|6,111
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|602
|426
|486
|1,467
|1,245
|Interest on senior debt
|229
|228
|229
|686
|686
|Interest on subordinated debt
|277
|279
|278
|845
|489
|Interest on note payable and other
|6
|8
|6
|20
|23
|Total interest expense
|4,769
|4,474
|3,456
|13,470
|8,554
|Net interest income
|6,243
|6,549
|6,788
|19,221
|20,892
|Provision for Loan Losses
|100
|2,937
|50
|3,202
|285
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|6,143
|3,612
|6,738
|16,019
|20,607
|Non-interest Income
|Loan application, inspection and processing fees
|32
|28
|16
|74
|36
|Deposit fees and service charges
|123
|116
|126
|366
|392
|Gains on sale of loans
|188
|367
|3
|864
|69
|Rental income
|137
|192
|115
|459
|282
|Other income
|91
|126
|94
|312
|283
|Total non-interest income
|571
|829
|354
|2,075
|1,062
|Non-interest Expense
|Salaries and benefits
|3,480
|3,608
|2,794
|10,272
|8,417
|Occupancy and equipment expenses
|937
|744
|829
|2,598
|2,346
|Data processing expenses
|357
|361
|333
|1,088
|972
|Professional and other outside services
|721
|803
|565
|2,233
|1,594
|Project expenses, net
|212
|(15
|)
|653
|277
|1,768
|Advertising and promotional expenses
|63
|77
|57
|255
|194
|Loan administration and processing expenses
|44
|43
|25
|101
|68
|Regulatory assessments
|152
|395
|275
|862
|825
|Insurance expenses (income)
|65
|54
|(56
|)
|160
|52
|Communications, stationary and supplies
|118
|131
|146
|383
|369
|Other operating expenses
|530
|527
|426
|1,626
|1,194
|Total non-interest expense
|6,679
|6,728
|6,047
|19,855
|17,799
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|35
|(2,287
|)
|1,045
|(1,761
|)
|3,870
|Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes
|8
|(632
|)
|276
|(456
|)
|1,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|27
|$
|(1,655
|)
|$
|769
|$
|(1,305
|)
|$
|2,870
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|0.20
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|0.74
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|0.20
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|0.73
|FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Quarterly Performance Data:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|27
|$
|(1,655
|)
|$
|769
|$
|(1,305
|)
|$
|2,870
|Return on Average Assets
|0.01
|%
|-0.69
|%
|0.33
|%
|-0.18
|%
|0.43
|%
|Return on Average Equity
|0.16
|%
|-9.44
|%
|4.40
|%
|-2.50
|%
|5.60
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|2.70
|%
|2.93
|%
|3.11
|%
|2.85
|%
|3.33
|%
|Efficiency Ratio
|98.00
|%
|91.19
|%
|84.67
|%
|93.24
|%
|81.07
|%
|Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs
|94.86
|%
|91.39
|%
|75.53
|%
|91.94
|%
|73.02
|%
|% increase (decrease) loans
|-1.41
|%
|2.95
|%
|0.78
|%
|2.55
|%
|6.06
|%
|% increase (decrease) deposits
|-0.72
|%
|1.96
|%
|1.00
|%
|2.53
|%
|12.88
|%
|Asset Quality:
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|19,183
|$
|19,405
|$
|6,479
|$
|19,183
|$
|6,479
|Other real estate owned
|$
|2,400
|$
|1,954
|$
|991
|$
|2,400
|$
|991
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|21,583
|$
|21,359
|$
|7,470
|$
|21,583
|$
|7,470
|Nonaccrual loans / loans
|2.40
|%
|2.39
|%
|0.85
|%
|2.40
|%
|0.85
|%
|Nonperforming assets / assets
|2.22
|%
|2.18
|%
|0.82
|%
|2.22
|%
|0.82
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|8,405
|$
|8,458
|$
|6,605
|$
|8,405
|$
|6,605
|Valuation reserve
|$
|1,252
|$
|1,416
|$
|1,684
|$
|1,252
|$
|1,684
|Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve
|$
|9,657
|$
|9,874
|$
|8,289
|$
|9,657
|$
|8,289
|Allowance for loan losses / loans
|1.05
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.87
|%
|Allowance / nonaccrual loans
|43.81
|%
|43.59
|%
|101.94
|%
|43.81
|%
|101.94
|%
|Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans
|1.20
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.09
|%
|Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans
|50.34
|%
|50.88
|%
|127.94
|%
|50.34
|%
|127.94
|%
|Gross loan charge-offs
|$
|282
|$
|2,307
|$
|5
|$
|2,589
|$
|19
|Gross loan (recoveries)
|$
|(129
|)
|$
|(5
|)
|$
|(35
|)
|$
|(183
|)
|$
|(42
|)
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|153
|$
|2,302
|$
|(30
|)
|$
|2,406
|$
|(23
|)
|Capital Data and Capital Ratios
|Book value per share (1)
|$
|17.37
|$
|17.41
|$
|17.64
|$
|17.37
|$
|17.64
|Shares outstanding
|3,925,002
|3,922,610
|3,906,966
|3,925,002
|3,906,966
|Bank Capital Ratios:
|Leverage Ratio
|9.47
|%
|9.61
|%
|9.92
|%
|9.47
|%
|9.92
|%
|Tier 1 Capital
|10.82
|%
|10.66
|%
|10.61
|%
|10.82
|%
|10.61
|%
|Total Risk Based Capital
|11.81
|%
|11.65
|%
|11.38
|%
|11.81
|%
|11.38
|%
(1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.
