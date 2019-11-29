AMTD, AYR, TECD, and WMGI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ GS: AMTD ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TD Ameritrade’s agreement to be acquired by The Charles Schwab Corporation. Shareholders of TD Ameritrade will receive 1.0837 shares of Charles Schwab for each share of TD Ameritrade owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-td-ameritrade-holding-corporation .

Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aircastle’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited. Shareholders of Aircastle will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of Aircastle owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-aircastle-limited .

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ GS: TECD ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tech Data’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of the funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. Shareholders of Tech Data will receive $130.00 in cash for each share of Tech Data owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tech-data-corporation .

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ GS: WMGI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Wright Medical’s agreement to be acquired by Stryker Corporation. Shareholders of Wright Medical will receive $30.75 in cash for each share of Wright Medical owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-wright-medical-group-nv .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

