Dear Colleague: House to Vote on Lowering Prescription Drug Costs, Voting Rights, Funding Government, Two-State Solution During Upcoming Work Period
Next week, the House will consider H.R. 2534, the Insider Trading Prohibition Act, which will help protect the hard-earned savings of Americans. The House will also consider a resolution reaffirming the United States' commitment to a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians and reaffirming our nation's commitment to Israel's security...
