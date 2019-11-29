Court acquits former director of Jornal de Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 29 - The former director of the daily newspaper Jornal de Angola (JA), José Ribeiro, Friday was acquitted by the Luanda Provincial Court over the crime of defamation and libel, who was accused by the candidate for president of the Order of Engineers (OE), in the 2017 elections, Barnabas Raimundo.,

José Ribeiro, also former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Edições Novembro, who oversees the JA, was listed in a court case, due to a journalistic article by journalist Kátia Ramos and published in JA on 9 May 2017, which reported that Barnabas Raimundo had been excluded from the election.

In the text, the journalist reported the reasons for the exclusion of the candidate, correctly citing the president of the Electoral Commission (EC), António Caldas, with the appropriate quotation marks, as dictated by the rules of journalism.

