Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts offers Black Friday savings of up to 60%

/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lights, camera, ACTION! Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts has announced a web-exclusive offer just in time for Black Friday with savings of up to 60%. With rooms starting at just $155, per person, per night vacationers can take advantage of this offer at any of the leading entertainment-themed resort chain’s all-inclusive properties situated in the tropics.



Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts offer travelers A-lister experiences in tropical settings. Featuring authentic Hollywood-themed memorabilia, curated entertainment and PH experiences, guests can Vacation like a Star™ at these stunning beachfront properties. Each resort also features star-worthy dining venues, a PUMPED Fitness Centre, PH Spa, global-infused dining experiences and multiple venues for events and celebrations.

Included in the promotion is Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica*. Located at the base of Peninsula Papagayo in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica, this resort offers guests an upscale all-inclusive vacation experience with A-lister amenities. The 294-suite luxury resort features seven restaurants and six bars, as well as two swimming pools and a splash zone. PH Experiences allow guests to discover the wonders of the famed Papagayo Gulf, whether gliding through the canopy zip-line circuit or sailing and snorkeling in the Pacific Ocean’s clear blue waters.

Those who take advantage of this time-limited promotion could also be among the first to experience the brand-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun. Enjoying an enviable location on the sparkling shores of Costa Mujeres, Mexico the resort is set to roll out the red carpet to its first guests in 2020. This beachfront property will also be the first Planet Hollywood property to debut the Adult Scene, a new adults-only ‘resort-within-a-resort’ concept– where guests will enjoy exclusive access to adults only bars and specialty restaurants in addition to all the amenities within the wider resort.

For more information and for a full list of pricing and resort details, please click here .

* Travel window of December 24, 2019 – December 23, 2020.

About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts offer luxurious vacation settings where guests can get close to authentic Hollywood memorabilia, enjoy entertainment-themed facilities and Vacation Like A Star™ in some of the most sought-after locals – including Costa Rica's Pura Vida paradise and coming soon, the beautiful beaches of Cancun and Sint Maarten. For those looking for the full A-list treatment, the Star Class™ upgrade gets you your own Personal Agent to maximize your experience, including access to the exclusive STAR Class™ Lounge, a rider to customize your in-room mini-bar, and more. Planet Hollywood’s Adult Scene is a lavish haven for those 18+, offering uninterrupted cocktails and sunset views for a blockbuster vacation experience. Designed for those who want to be dazzled by the marvels of technology, Planet Hollywood Resorts are a step ahead, delivering guests superior luxury and innovation with the convenient Plugged In™ program, enabling a keyless and cashless environment for guests, unlimited WIFI, free calling to North America and most of Europe, and a PHTV channel to stay informed.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e213cc5f-8af5-4b7b-8d3f-6af024cc8d47

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica Main Pool



