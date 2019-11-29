PURA – Puration Now Has Distribution On Three Continents With Fourth To Follow Soon

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the company has distribution for its CBD beverages on three continents with a fourth to follow soon. The company has distribution in North America, Europe and Africa and a toe hold in South America soon to be a firm foothold. PURA has scheduled to close the purchase of a Latin American company intended enable PURA to bottle CBD beverages in Latin America for the Latin American market. The closing is scheduled for next week, on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The legal Latin American cannabis market is anticipated to reach $9 billion by 2028 . PURA has recently reconfirmed its $4 million revenue target for 2019 and an $8 million revenue target for 2020.



PURA recently closed an acquisition to enable PURA to bottle CBD Beverages in Europe for the European market. The acquisition initiative in Europe was driven by PURA recently signing a distribution agreement in Europe for its EVERx CBD Sports Water with other CBD infused beverages to follow. The initial European distribution agreement is estimated to add $4 million in sales next year. Management indicates that the potential of European distribution beyond the initial $4 million projection warrants the establishment of a local bottling capacity. The European market for CBD is projected to reach nearly US $17 billion by 2023 . The bottling expansion in Europe is part of a bigger plan to expand bottling in Canada and Latin America.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.