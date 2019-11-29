Five Tips for Looking your Best at any Age – advice from Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen

Dr Mitchell G Cohen, California, cosmetic surgery Dr Mitchell G Cohen, California, cosmetic surgery Dr Mitchell G Cohen, Cosmetic Surgery, California Dr Mitchell G Cohen, Cosmetic Surgery, California Dr Mitchell G Cohen, Cosmetic Surgery, California

While cosmetic surgery can help you achieve dramatic improvements in your outer appearance even as you get older, you should not forget about “maintenance.”

If you start by making small changes, you won’t feel overwhelmed. You will immediately feel the change in your body, and including these tips in your regular routine will become quite easy.” — Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen, cosmetic surgery, California

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taking care of your body will improve your overall well-being and appearance, as well as the results of any Cosmetic surgery. As we age, there are limitations as to what Cosmetic surgery alone can do for you. You have to do your part, too, to look your best at any age. Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen explains in a new article. The complete article will be available on Dr. Cohen ’s blog at https://mitchellcohenmd.fitness.blog/ Did you know that “September is Healthy AgingMonth?” The term was coined in by the company’s executive director and the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Carolyn Worthington. This event is now in its 2nd decade, and it is still going strong. Carolyn Worthington created this recurring event to tell the anybody above age 45 that there’s still time to change habits and take control of one’s health.Aging has been long given a negative connotation. A few common “aging fears” are:* Declining health* Self image* Running out of financial means* Not being able to do certain tasks on their own such as drive or run errands like grocery shopping* Death in the family* Fear of falling* Living alone* Inability to manage daily living activities* Isolation or loneliness* Loss of independence* Getting help from strangersThink of healthy aging as a process that involves your body, mind, and soul. Following are five tips of healthy aging that you should follow to look and feel your best.Active LifestyleMany people shy away from exercise. Sometimes, even a walk in the park appears to be a challenge. When we say “be active,” what we actually mean is any of your favorite physical activity such as walking, gardening, swimming, or yoga. As long as you are moving and remaining physically active, it will be counted as exercise.Eat RightEat plenty of vegetables and fruits, decrease sodium intake, limit the intake of alcoholic drinks, consume small serving sizes, and eliminate processed foods from your diet. The more colorful your plate, the more energized you will feel throughout the day.PreventionAre you prone to tripping and falling? Aging brings about many problems such as frequent falls, failing eyesight, and forgetfulness. Along with regular medical checkups, make some changes in your house. Clear the rooms of excessive furniture and install handle bars to prevent falls.Sleeping enoughGet at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep. Sleep deficiency may lead to problems in memory, immune system, and concentration. It can also cause Alzheimer’s disease according to the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.Stress ReductionIdentify your stress triggers and find ways to reduce them. Seek therapy if you cannot handle the pressure on your own. A few tricks that can help you reduce your stress levels include journaling, listening to music, and doing a favorite activity.Adds Dr. Cohen, "If you start by making small changes, you won’t feel overwhelmed. You will immediately feel the change in your body, and including these tips in your regular routine will become quite easy."About Mitchell G. Cohen, MDDr. Mitchell Cohen is a surgeon in California who focuses on Cosmetic Surgery. He has over 23 years of experience as a Board-Certified Spine Surgeon, and now focuses on his passion, Cosmetic Surgery as well as Laser Liposculpture.ReferencesBlog Website: https://drmitchellcohen.com/ Profile: http://oclipocenters.com/cohen-bio.php LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchell-cohen-md-6b081215/?trk=public-profile-join-page News: https://hype.news/dr-mitchell-g-cohen-us/ Professional Profile: https://medicogazette.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Professional Profile: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Blog: https://mitchellcohenmd.fitness.blog/

