Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions Against Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM), Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) & The Chemours Company (CC)

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484.



Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM)

Class Period: Sonim securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Sonim's May 2019 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering").

Deadline: December 6, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/sonm

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's XP8 was experiencing material software challenges; (2) these software issues adversely affected how the device's Qualcomm chipset, which supported Band 14 access, connected to AT&T's carrier network configuration; (3) the Company's XP5 and XP3 devices were experiencing material software defects that adversely affected their optimization with certain accessories; (4) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to delay the launch of new products; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be materially and adversely impacted; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about Sonim's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN)

Class Period: Ruhnn securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Ruhnn's April 3, 2019 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering").

Deadline: December 6, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ruhn.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company's net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Ruhnn's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

Class Period: February 16, 2017 and August 1, 2019

Deadline: December 9, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/cc

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by representing that Chemours had appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities, that the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was "remote," and that, in any event, additional costs would not be material. The complaint continues to allege that Chemours also assured investors that its "policies, standards and procedures are properly designed to prevent unreasonable risk of harm to people and the environment," and that its "handling, manufacture, use and disposal of hazardous substances are in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations." Consequently, the Company's shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

