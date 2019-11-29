MannKind Corporation to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. (ET) at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna.



The presentation will be webcast live. Interested parties can access a link to the live webcast of the presentation from the News & Events section of the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com . The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.



About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only orally inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.



Company Contact:

818-661-5000

ir @mannkindcorp.com



