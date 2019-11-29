Apple Rush Company, Inc. releases letter to shareholders outlining plans for 2020

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) provides an update for 2020 through a letter to shareholders. Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, stated, “We have been quiet the last couple of months while preparing for the explosive growth plans for Apple Rush in 2020. This growth includes an operational plan that will expand distribution to the entire country and to several International locations as well. We have spent an enormous amount of time and energy working with our team to build the foundation for the future.” Our new COO, to be officially announced in the near future added, “Charging into 2020 with such a diverse portfolio and on the cusp of such powerful emerging markets, I believe APRU will be making waves and growing significantly as a profitable leader in the world of CPG and CBD. With a great new advisory board and the strategic addition of key members to the leadership team, the end of 2019 was a success and APRU is now set up to soar in 2020.”



Valued Shareholders:

I write to you today in order to bring transparency and to clarify what the company has done in 2019 and what our plans are for 2020 and beyond.

First, I would like to thank the loyal shareholders of APRU for believing in our products and the APRU team members.

Second, I would like to thank the following wholesalers we have on board that help distribute Apple Rush: Southern Eagle Distributing, Champagne Beverage, North Florida Sales, Grey Eagle Distributors & RJM Distributing. Your continued support for our brand is greatly appreciated. Each wholesaler invested heavily on the purchase of their initial inventory, resulting in lower revenue from juice sales compared to 2018. This will correct itself moving forward as we build the brand.

Third, I would like to thank the APRU team members for the continuous hard work that has been put in over the last couple years to help build this business and make our brands a success.

Over this past year, APRU has completed the cancellation of over 17,000,000 Shares previously owned by LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. and Bob Corr. A large part of this cleanup has been extensive work to gain DTC/DWAC eligibility for our shares, which will lower the transaction costs and allow more broker dealers to look at our stock for their investors. “The Depository Trust Company’s (DTC) Deposit and Withdrawal at Custodian (DWAC) service provides participants with the ability to make electronic book-entry deposits and withdraws of eligible securities into and out of their DTC book-entry accounts using a Fast Automated Securities Transfer service (FAST) transfer agent as the distribution point.” This is necessary to electronically transfer shares without having to send paper certs back and forth to the transfer agent. We are very close to achieving this milestone and will make the formal announcement soon.

Our financial picture is continuously changing and most of our revenue from 2019 is from our manufacturing business, as we meticulously worked on the cleanup of the company fundamentals, while building an all-star team that can take this brand to an International level. We have continued to push forward in cleaning up the books, staying current with OTC guidelines and implementing more of a corporate structure in order to provide a better opportunity to raise the capital that is required to implement our ambitious growth plans for 2020.

Having plans to become fully audited, and become fully reporting sometime during the second quarter of 2020, we will complete the tasks of cleaning up the structure of the business. This will help us move forward with the OTC market, as we plan to up list to OTCQB, making it possible for institutional investors to look at what APRU has to offer. Aggressive expansion requires an enormous investment and with the team and contacts we have assembled, we feel we will be able to meet the capital requirements needed for the expected growth.

Apple Rush has brought on a group of advisors to help us gain National and International distribution. This group includes several leaders within the CPG category and successful business executives, who will be announced soon in the coming press releases. We have held a weekly conference call for the past four months helping us in laying out the groundwork for what is to come. We have a powerful team that can make some waves in the beverage industry.

Our first advisor and current CMO, Nicholas Kinports, has been busy working on rebranding initiatives to bring Apple Rush inline with the trends that are driving purchases at retail. Nick has worked extensively at the rebranding of Apple Rush, as well as the development of a new CBD company, which will be announced in coming weeks.

APRU has recently brought in a new team member, who has extensive business operation experience, and we will be making a formal announcement on that person soon. This addition will allow me to keep focused on the big picture of APRU, Apple Rush 100% Sparkling Juice and our nutraceutical business, which includes our CBD brands, as well as our other product lines. Our new product mix will help us deliver higher margins throughout our nutraceutical business while strengthening our bottom line and affording us the opportunity to add additional team members.

David A. Torgerud

Investor relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 x 2



