Keith Grella learned the family business from a young age. Glenn Grella circa 1979 with his first service van in front of the Vero Beach Spires. Keith Grella is an award-winning leader in the restoration industry.

ServiceMaster By Glenn's celebrates 40 years of service along in Vero Beach and along the Treasure Coast.

I am certainly very proud of our growth and success, but what I think I am most proud of is we still have the same ethics my father preached to me as child.” — Keith Grella

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 1979, Glenn Grella started a small carpet cleaning company working out of a single service truck – he had a dream of helping people. His dedication to his clients and the Vero Beach community served him well as he expanded his services to helping those affected by water leaks and fires.40 years later, ServiceMaster by Glenn’s has grown into a full-service restoration company serving businesses and families from the Treasure Coast to the Florida Keys. Owned for the last 25 years by Glenn’s son, Keith Grella, ServiceMaster by Glenn’s prides itself on retaining those same family-oriented values that Glenn instilled all those years ago.“My father once told me that when you help your client repair their home, you help your client repair their heart,” said Keith Grella. “I am certainly very proud of our growth and success, but what I think I am most proud of is we still have the same ethics my father preached to me as child. Treat you clients like they were your mother, your sister or your brother. Understand, listen, solve, support … care.”ServiceMaster by Glenn’s long history in Vero Beach has required on-site restoration services for some of the area’s major historic disasters. From the devastation caused by the hurricanes France and Jean in 2004 where ServiceMaster by Glenn’s aided in drying out more than 500 local business and homes, to the Univest Office fire in 2017 and the Citrus Grill House fire in 2018, ServiceMaster by Glenn’s has been present to lead restoration efforts and to rebuild lives.“So often times are engaged with our clients at the worst possible moments in their lives,” said Grella. “Whether it is catastrophic damage caused by hurricanes or flooding caused by a pipe burst, these times when we are called are because something has gone horribly wrong. But it is in these opportunities with clients that I realize the purpose and value our work.”Grella is recognized as one of South Florida’s top authorities on disaster restoration, water, fire, and mold clean up. Insurance agents and adjusters, property managers, general contractors, and many other service providers frequently call on him for his knowledge and experience in disaster situations. He has personally project-managed more than 10,000 plus restoration jobs throughout his 25-year career in this field. ServiceMaster by Glenn’s has recently become SBA (government) certified, won the 2019 BBB Torch Award for Ethics for South Florida and won the highly competitive large loss Amway Challenge.Looking to the future, ServiceMaster by Glenn’s is committed to preserving the past 40 years of restoration integrity and is looking with fresh eyes to continue its passion in restoration serving South Florida residents and businesses in their water, fire, mold and catastrophic restoration needs.ServiceMaster by Glenn’s offers free consultations to evaluate property damage caused from water, fire, mold or storm damage. If you would like to know more about their services you can call their office at 772-567-4435 or visit waterdamagespecialists.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.