ABM Industries to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Conference Call to be Held on December 19, 2019, at 8:30 AM (ET)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today that it will release its earnings results for the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter 2019 on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, after market close.



ABM will host its quarterly conference call for all interested parties on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 8:30 AM (ET). The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the ‘Investors’ section of the Company’s website, located at www.abm.com , or by dialing (877) 451-6152 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A supplemental presentation will accompany the webcast on the Company’s website.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through January 2, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and then entering ID # 13697075. An archive will also be available on the ABM website for 90 days.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM's comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

Contact : Investor Relations & Treasury: Susie A. Kim (212) 297-9721 susie.kim@abm.com



