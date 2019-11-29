True Nature Holding, Inc. Discusses Shareholder Initiatives, CEO Interview

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- True Nature Holding, Inc. (OTCQB: TNTY) today announced that it has several new initiatives underway aimed at supporting shareholder interest in an enhancement of its common stock valuations, and for the improvement of its balance sheet. It also said that a new interview with its CEO is available at https://wallstreetanalyzer.com/2019/11/25/true-nature-holding-inc-otcqb-tnty-ceo-lawrence-diamond/ for review by any interested potential or existing shareholders.



“First let me say that the continued expansion of our shareholder base is a high priority. With that in mind, we are in discussions with our counsel on actions that can reduce our common stock shares outstanding,” said Larry Diamond, CEO and Board Member of the Company. “Some shareholders have expressed a desire to exchange some of their common shares for another class of stock, similar to the recently announced Series A Preferred shares. While we believe this would have no financial impact on the balance sheet, it will serve to reduce our common shares outstanding and may create additional value for other common shareholders. Also, several of our creditors that have expressed similar interest in converting their obligations into a Preferred share, like the Series A Preferred. This will have an obvious positive impact on the balance sheet by reducing liabilities in favor of equity,” explained Diamond.

To attract new qualified candidates at the corporate level and to retain the highest level of qualified founders, management and employees from acquired companies, it's important we give them ownership in the future of the combined Companies, and a way they can personally benefit from their ongoing contribution. To permit this the Company also announced that it intends to file a Form S-8 shortly that would include a new Employee and Executive Stock Option Plan. Ms. Julie R. Smith, the President, COO and Board Member, explained, “As we add new employees from acquisitions and internal growth it's important that we give them ownership in the future of the Company. The Employee and Executive Stock Option Plan provides a path from which they can personally benefit from their success. While the Company has used restricted stock grants in the past, these are cumbersome to administer and do not provide the tax benefits that an employee stock option plan provides. Rather than emphasizing common stock as an acquisition currency, we believe an employee stock option plan is a better approach and will allow the company to accelerate acquisitions. Additionally, we believe it benefits both the new employees and the existing shareholder base. Company counsel is working to complete a new filing that will put this key employee benefit into place.”

The Company also announced that it plans to eliminate its convertible debt as illustrated by the recent satisfaction of its notes with both BHP Capital NY Inc. and Armada Investment Fund, LLC, both of which were paid off without any conversion into common stock. The plans to eliminate all other remaining convertible debts remain a high priority and management believes that if the market support continues it should be able to similarly satisfy the remaining notes well in advance of any further conversions. “We are being offered more competitive financing approaches every week and will embrace those when it makes sense to reduce our shares outstanding and overall debt load,” said Diamond.

The Mission of True Nature Holding, Inc.

We have in development a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. We intend to acquire and implement technologies and services to improve the quality of care, reduce cost, and enhance consumer convenience. We are focused on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions and the team is adept at deal structures supportive of long-term organizational value. The holding company structure facilitates profitable growth and enables the acquired business to focus on scale. The TNTY portfolio of companies will apply leading-edge solutions that emphasize stakeholder value and leverages distinct sector trends.

Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

As contemplated by the provisions of the Safe Harbor section of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to future, anticipated, or projected plans, performances, and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates or predictions of future results or events and there can be no assurance that actual results or events will not materially differ from expectations. Further information on potential factors that could affect True Nature Holding, Inc. is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

www.truenatureholding.com 1-844-383-8689



