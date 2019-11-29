United States Whey Protein Market Set to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2023 - Comprehensive Industry Insights
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Whey Protein Business and Investment Opportunities (2014-2023) Databook Series - Market Size in Value and Volume; by End Users, Products, Sales Channels, Key Cities; and Import - Export Dynamics - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Whey protein in value terms in United States increased at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the industry is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5%, increasing from US$ 13,953 million in 2019 to reach US$ 19,344 million by 2023.
This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in whey protein industry in United States. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 50 segments in whey protein industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of whey protein market dynamics in both value and volume terms.
This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end-user segments, product segments, sales channels, key cities, competing protein segments, and import / export dynamics.
Report Scope
This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market opportunities and risks in whey protein industry. Below is the taxonomy, providing detailed scope of coverage.
Market Size in Value and Volume by Ingredients
- WP
- DWP
- WPC 35
- WPC 50-79
- WPC 80
- WPI
Market Size by End User Segments
- Sport Nutrition & Fitness
- Baby Food
- Kids and Teens
- Clinical Nutrition
- Animal Feed
- Snacking
- Meal Replacement
Market Size by Product Segments
- Ready to Mix
- Ready to Eat
- Ready to Drink
Market Share Analysis by Sales Channels
- Online
- Pharmaceutical & Medical Store
- Grocery Retailers
- Health and Wellness Stores
- Specialist Sports Store
Market Share Analysis by Competing Protein Segments
- Plant Protein
- Amino Acid
- Egg Protein
- MPCs
- Whey Protein
- Casein, Gelatin & Collagen
Import and Export Dynamics by Country
- Whey Protein Import Market Size
- Whey Protein Import Market Size by Country
- Whey Protein Export Market Size
- Whey Protein Export Market Size by Country
Market Size by Top 10 Cities
Reason to Buy
- How big is the whey protein opportunity in United States in value and volume terms?
- Understand which end consumer segments should be targeted to maximize ROI
- Gain insights into changing consumer preferences by type of whey protein products
- Fine tune sales and distribution strategy by focusing on right set of channels
- Get detailed view on import and export dynamics
- Understand whey protein's share in overall protein market
- Benefit from whey protein breakdown across top 10 cities in United States
