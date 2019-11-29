There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,590 in the last 365 days.

United States Whey Protein Market Set to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2023 - Comprehensive Industry Insights

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Whey Protein Business and Investment Opportunities (2014-2023) Databook Series - Market Size in Value and Volume; by End Users, Products, Sales Channels, Key Cities; and Import - Export Dynamics - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Whey protein in value terms in United States increased at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the industry is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5%, increasing from US$ 13,953 million in 2019 to reach US$ 19,344 million by 2023.

This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in whey protein industry in United States. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 50 segments in whey protein industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of whey protein market dynamics in both value and volume terms.

This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end-user segments, product segments, sales channels, key cities, competing protein segments, and import / export dynamics.

Report Scope

This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market opportunities and risks in whey protein industry. Below is the taxonomy, providing detailed scope of coverage.

Market Size in Value and Volume by Ingredients

  • WP
  • DWP
  • WPC 35
  • WPC 50-79
  • WPC 80
  • WPI

Market Size by End User Segments

  • Sport Nutrition & Fitness
  • Baby Food
  • Kids and Teens
  • Clinical Nutrition
  • Animal Feed
  • Snacking
  • Meal Replacement

Market Size by Product Segments

  • Ready to Mix
  • Ready to Eat
  • Ready to Drink

Market Share Analysis by Sales Channels

  • Online
  • Pharmaceutical & Medical Store
  • Grocery Retailers
  • Health and Wellness Stores
  • Specialist Sports Store

Market Share Analysis by Competing Protein Segments

  • Plant Protein
  • Amino Acid
  • Egg Protein
  • MPCs
  • Whey Protein
  • Casein, Gelatin & Collagen

Import and Export Dynamics by Country

  • Whey Protein Import Market Size
  • Whey Protein Import Market Size by Country
  • Whey Protein Export Market Size
  • Whey Protein Export Market Size by Country

Market Size by Top 10 Cities

