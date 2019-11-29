There were 231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,593 in the last 365 days.

2019 Innovation & Patent Review: Lithium-ion Battery High Energy Anode - Silicon Suboxides & Si-C Composites Allow for Increased Li-ion Battery Energy Density

This review discusses options that are evaluated by key lithium-ion industry players to synthesize high energy negative electrode materials and corresponding electrodes according to a machine learning-supported analysis of global patent filings.

Scope

  • 255,769 battery patent documents published across the globe between January 2017 and April 2019 have been screened using a machine learning approach (commercial relevance in the context of Li-ion battery anodes).
  • The resulting ranking includes 296 companies.
  • Patent portfolios by 34 key companies are discussed in detail and have been assembled into 17 decision trees that illustrate 106 different technical choices made by high energy material and Li-ion battery manufacturers.
  • 3-5 key patents by another 51 companies are listed.

Reasons to Buy

  • Comprehension of the high energy negative electrode decision tree allows for the identification of promising future R&D directions that have not yet been explored.
  • The review supports battery makers and automotive players in defining their roadmap, i. e. which anode materials can be used for mass applications at which energy density and with which timeline.

Key Highlights

The review highlights how innovation leaders combine many different process steps to obtain high performing materials and batteries. Many other players can learn based on this review which crucial parts of the innovation puzzle they have been considering to an insufficient extent thus far.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Introduction
  3. Focus of this Review
  4. Li-Ion Battery Cell Components
  5. Replacement of Graphite with Higher Energy Materials
  6. Decision Tree for High Energy Negative Electrodes
  7. Chemical Composition (Core)
  8. SiOX (0 < X < 2) - Synthetic Processes
  9. SiOX (0 < X < 2) - Coatings
  10. Lithiation of SiOX (0 < X < 2)
  11. Functionalization of Carbon-Coated SiOX (0 < X < 2)
  12. SiOX (0 < X < 2) Composites
  13. Nano-Si - Synthetic Processes
  14. Nano-Si - Coatings
  15. Coating of Carbon with Si
  16. Si-C Composites - Synthetic Processes
  17. Si-C Composites - Precursors
  18. Si-C Composites - Binders/Dispersants
  19. Si Alloys - Elemental Composition/Coatings
  20. Carbon Additives for Negative Electrodes
  21. Binders for Negative Electrodes
  22. High Energy Electrode Designs & Fabrication Methods
  23. Predictions
  24. Machine Learning-Based Identification of Commercially Relevant Patents
  25. Anode Material Suppliers
  26. Shin-Etsu - Japan
  27. Shanshan - China
  28. Hitachi/Maxell - Japan
  29. Datong Xincheng - China
  30. Kuraray - Japan
  31. BTR - China
  32. Mitsubishi Chemical - Japan
  33. Umicore - Belgium
  34. Showa Denko - Japan
  35. Wacker - Germany
  36. XFH - China
  37. Dongguan Kaijin - China
  38. Nanograf/SiNode/JNC - USA/Japan
  39. Posco - Korea
  40. Hunan Shinzoom/Hunan Xingcheng/Hunan Zhongke - China
  41. Shenzhen Sinuo - China
  42. 3M - USA
  43. BASF/enerG2/Toda Kogyo/Sion Power - Germany/USA/Japan
  44. IMERYS Graphite & Carbon - France/Switzerland
  45. Nexeon - Great Britain
  46. Sila Nanotechnologies - USA
  47. Paraclete (Kratos) - USA
  48. SJ Advanced Materials - Korea
  49. Elkem - Norway
  50. OneD Material - USA
  51. Lithium-Ion Battery Producers/Developers & Automotive Suppliers
  52. Toyota - Japan
  53. LG Chemical - Korea
  54. Hefei Guoxuan - China
  55. Samsung - Korea
  56. Panasonic/Sanyo - Japan
  57. Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) - China
  58. BYD - China
  59. StoreDot - Israel
  60. Amprius - USA/China
  61. Enevate - USA
  62. Additional Patent Filings with Commercial Relevance
  63. Patent Analysis Methodology & Validation
  64. List of Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M
  • Amprius
  • BASF
  • BTR
  • BYD
  • CATL
  • Datong Xincheng
  • Dongguan Kaijin
  • Elkem
  • enerG2
  • Enevate
  • Hefei Guoxuan
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • IMERYS
  • JNC
  • Kuraray
  • LG Chemical
  • Maxell
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Nanograf
  • Nexeon
  • OneD Material
  • Panasonic
  • Paraclete
  • Posco
  • Samsung
  • Shanshan
  • Shenzhen Sinuo
  • Shin-Etsu
  • Shinzoom
  • Showa Denko
  • Sila Nanotechnologies
  • SJ Advanced Materials
  • StoreDot
  • Toyota
  • Umicore
  • Wacker
  • XFH

