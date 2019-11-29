Global Markets for Vehicle Lightweighting Technologies to 2024 by Material, Technology & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Vehicle Lightweighting Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study reviews key vehicle lightweighting technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.



The report includes:



An overview of global markets for vehicle lightweighting technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Japan, China, India and South Korea

Coverage of history, characteristics, types, technologies and applications and recent advancements within the industry

Relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including 3M Co, BASF, DuPont, General Motors, Honda Motor Co, Tata Steel and Toyota Motor Corp.



The report organizes lightweighting technologies into the following segments, with detailed market data presented for each of the categories:

Engine lightweighting

Engine auxiliary lightweighting

Transmission lightweighting

Drive shaft and differential lightweighting

Body and frame lightweighting

Interior lightweighting

Fuel and exhaust system lightweighting

The following vehicle lightweighting materials categories are also considered within the global market for vehicle lightweighting technologies:

High strength steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Advanced polymers

Composites

Natural and other materials

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Regional Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

What is Lightweighting?

Lightweight Materials Versus Lightweight Design

Summary of Vehicle Lightweighting Technologies and Materials

Vehicle Lightweighting: A Brief History

Fuel Efficiency Standards

Lightweighting Technology Categories

Engines

Engine Peripherals and Auxiliaries

Transmissions

Drive Shaft and Differential

Body, Frame and Suspension

Interior

Fuel and Exhaust Systems

Lightweighting Materials

High Strength Steel and High Strength Alloys

Aluminum

Magnesium

Advanced Polymers and Plastics

Composites

Natural and Other Materials

Technologies Not Included in This Report

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Scope of Market Analysis

Global Market for Vehicle Lightweighting, by Region

Global Market for Vehicle Lightweighting, by Technology

Global Market for Vehicle Lightweighting, by Material

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Engines

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Engine Peripherals and Auxiliaries

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Transmissions

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Drive Shaft and Differential

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Body, Frame and Suspension

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Interior Components

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Fuel and Exhaust Systems

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Material

Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market for High Strength Steel

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market for Aluminum

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market for Magnesium

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market for Advanced Polymers and Plastics

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market for Composites

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market for Natural Products and Other Materials

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains

Raw Materials Producers

Commodity Supply Chain

Chemicals Production Specialists

Specialty Metals Manufacturers

Other Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Electronics Equipment Manufacturers

Component Original Equipment Manufacturers

Specialty Equipment Manufacturers

Vehicle OEMs

Distributors

End-users

Industry and Key Research Organizations

Summary of Growth Drivers, Inhibitors, and Industry Trends

CAFE Standards and Other Fuel Efficiency Standards

Trump Administration and Fuel Efficiency Standards

Lightweighting Triple Bottom Line

Sustainability

Emissions

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Annual Granted Patents

Patent Country of Origin

Key Players

Patent Code Map

Patent Materials Map

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Adient

Aisin Seiki Co.

Aptiv

Arconic

Basf Corp.

Benteler Automotive

BMW Group

Borgwarner Inc.

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH

Continental AG

Cooper Standard

Cummins

Daimler

Denso Corp.

DuPont

Dura Automotive Systems

Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH

Evonik Industries

Faurecia

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors

Gestamp

GKN plc



Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Motor Group

Magna International Inc.

Mahle GmbH

Martinrea

Mazda

Mercedes-Benz

Nanosteel

Nemak

Novelis

Plastic Omnium Co.

Ricardo plc



Robert Bosch GmbH

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Shiloh Industries

Tata Steel

Thyssenkrupp AG

Toyota Motor Corp.

ZF Friedrichshafen

Chapter 10 Patent Summary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7o8bmt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

