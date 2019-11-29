Global Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube market worldwide is projected to grow by US$97.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%.



Narrow-Body Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$209.2 Million by the year 2025, Narrow-Body Aircraft will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Narrow-Body Aircraft will reach a market size of US$11.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$27.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (USA)

Thales Group (France)

TransDigm Group, Inc. (USA)

United Technologies Corporation (UTC) (USA)

Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube Market

Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain: Global Commercial Airline Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic (In Trillions of Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue Passenger Kilometers and Millions of Available Tonne Kilometers & Freight Tonne Kilometers) for the Years 2016 through 2020

Importance of Air Data Systems: An Introductory Prelude

As the Principle Industry, Robust Growth Forecasts for Air Data Systems (ADS) to Echo Downstream into the Aircraft Altimeter & Pitot Tubes Market: Global Air Data Systems Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Growing Focus on Safety & the Ensuing Emphasis Laid on Monitoring Aircraft Performance & Monitoring Data to Spur Growth of Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube

Ever-present Threat of Accidents in Aviation & the Undeniable Importance of Atmospheric Conditions in Safe Flying Drives the Importance of Altimeter and Pitot Tube as Key Flight Instruments: Global Number of Accidents Per Million Departures 2014 through 2018

Digitalization, a Major Technology Trend Sweeping Through the Market

Implementation of Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum (RVSM) Highlights the Need for Accurate Altitude Measurement

Integration of De-icing Technology in Pitot Tube, a Key Technology Trend Fueling Growth

Growing Base of Aircraft Fleet & the Ensuing MRO of Safety Equipment to Spur Frequency of Replacements & Upgrades

Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for Replacements & Upgrades of Safety Equipment in the MRO Market: Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037

A Robust MRO Industry is a Major Win for Aircraft Altimeters & Pitot Tubes in the Aftermarket: Global MRO Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2024 and 2029

Proliferation of Drones to Drive Demand for Air Data Computers & Micro Air Data Systems Including Pitot-Static Tube Optimized for UAVs

Emerging Alternate Technologies Especially Photonic-Based Systems to Challenge Pitot Probes in the Coming Years

Air Speed Indicators & Pitot Tube

Altimeters & Types of Altimeters

UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



