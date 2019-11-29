Global Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Test Equipment - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automated Test Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$956.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.3%.



Industrial PCs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial PCs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$35.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$158.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Industrial PCs will reach a market size of US$108.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$264.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Advantest Corporation (Japan)

Aeroflex USA, Inc. (USA)

Astronics Corporation (USA)

Chroma ATE, Inc. (Taiwan)

National Instruments Corporation (USA)

Roos Instruments, Inc. (USA)

SPEA SpA (Italy)

STAr Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan)

Xcerra Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Industrial PCs (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Mass Interconnect Devices (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Probes (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Memory Chip Testing (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Mixed Signal Testing (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Digital Testing (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Global Automated Test Equipment Market Witnessing Significant Growth

Telecommunication and Automotive Sectors Display Positive Influence on the Automated Test Equipment Market

Consumer Electronics Sector Driving Growth in ATE Market

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Adoption of Wireless Technologies in Automotive Industry - A Major Trend

Semiconductor ATE Driven by Demand from Consumer, Computing, and Communication Markets

Demand for Mobile Automated Solutions Driving Growth in Automated Test Equipment Market

Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices - Key to Growth in ATE Market

High Demand for Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment

Increasing Adoption of System-on-Chip to Drive the Market Growth

Defense - A Key End-Use Industry Playing Major Role

Teradyne Releases UltraSerial60G to Expand UltraFLEX Platform Capabilities

Unigraf Introduces UCD-240 USB-C Test Automation Tool

QIAGEN and DiaSorin Launch QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus Technology

Teradyne Acquires Lemsys

NI Partners Spirent to Develop Test Systems for 5G New Radio (NR) Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Automated Test Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Industrial PCs (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Mass Interconnect Devices (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Probes (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Memory Chip Testing (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Mixed Signal Testing (Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Digital Testing (Type) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Automated Test Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Industrial PCs (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Mass Interconnect Devices (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Probes (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Memory Chip Testing (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Mixed Signal Testing (Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Digital Testing (Type) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

European Automatic Test Equipment Market

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



Asia-Pacific - Key Market of ATE

AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k800j3

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.