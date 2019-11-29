Hessen Trade and Invest shows that globalisation is not out of fashion everywhere

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global trading conditions are not as friendly as they once were. Tariffs and other protectionist measures are part of a backlash against globalisation that is resulting in some countries and regions closing their doors to outside business. One area where this is certainly not the case is the state of Hessen, in central Germany.



Home to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Hessen is perfectly placed for businesses and individuals that want to target the European market and beyond. Hessen Trade and Invest , the state’s economic development agency, provides a wealth of services for organisations, both domestic and international, to ensure they can make the most of the region’s world-class business environment.

Despite the challenges currently facing world trade, Hessen has managed to retain its position as an internationally renowned hub for investment. Dr Rainer Waldschmidt, CEO of Hessen Trade and Invest, explained how the region had thrived in spite of international headwinds in an exclusive article for The New Economy .

“A growing number of international companies are electing to establish operations in Hessen,” Waldschmidt wrote. “Our statistics show that Hessen’s top investor in 2018 was undoubtedly the US (with 54 companies), followed by the UK (29), which managed to surpass China (22).”

While some areas pull down the shutters, Hessen is attracting new business through its central location at the heart of Europe, its well-developed infrastructure and its robust pool of highly qualified professionals. Financial services, IT, pharmaceuticals and automotive manufacturing represent just a few of the industries that have a strong base in the state. Although global trade may be on shaky ground, Hessen remains open for business.

For more about Hessen Trade and Invest and how the region can help your company continue to play a role in the global economy, check out the latest edition of The New Economy, available in print, on tablet and online now:

www.theneweconomy.com

