Indonesia Chocolate Confectionery Market Insights, Scope, Size, Sales, Supply Overview, Forecast 2019-2023

Chocolate confectionery as a whole did not perform as well as expected in 2017 on the back of distribution issues faced by specific companies, but consumption normalised and bounced back in 2018. Brands such as Silver Queen, Beng-Beng and Top are widely distributed throughout Indonesia, and have been present in the market for a long time. Consumer awareness of these brands, combined with increasing GDP per capita, were driving the growth of tablets and confectionery in 2018.

The Chocolate Confectionery in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Headlines

Prospects

Chocolate Confectionery Bounces Back, With Positive Growth Expected From Tablets and Countlines

Chocolate Confectionery Is More Often Purchased for Gifting Than for Snacking

Forecast Period Trends

Competitive Landscape

Ceres Continues To Lead Chocolate Confectionery

E-commerce Has Yet To Take Off in Chocolate Confectionery

Forecast Period Trends

Packaged Food in Indonesia Registers Another Positive Performance in 2018

New Launches Boost Development of Several Categories

Indofood Sukses Makmur Remains the Overall Market Leader

Expansion of Distribution Channels Drives Retail Current Value Sales Growth

Changing Consumer Lifestyles Set To Exert Growing Influence Within Packaged Food

