The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence kicked off on November 25th, date of the international Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. To mark the mobilization, the French Embassy in Ghana is partnering with Amnesty Intentional Ghana in the campaign “Orange your Campus: Stand against sexual abuse!”

The campaign is to create the necessary awareness/education on 3 university campuses to encourage victims of sexual abuses to speak up, to empower young people and make them available to support victims of sexual offences on their various campuses (radio, TV and social media campaign, training on prevention and reporting of sexual abuses).



