Global Manganese Powder Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Global Manganese Powder Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The global manganese powder market is valued at $19 Million as of 2019 and it is expected to reach to $22 Million by the year 2024 with a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period. Manganese or manganese oxide is an inorganic compound which occurs naturally. Its parent mineral ore is pyrolusite, which is also one of the component of manganese nodules.

Manganese are primarily used in dry cell batteries such as zinc carbon batteries or alkaline batteries. It also serves the prupose of a re-agent in laboratories for organic synthesis porcesses such as oxidation process of alcohols.

Manganese have been widely used across various industries. Its mostly used as an added component in steel factories to produce steel alloys. Other major alloys are ferromanganese and silicon manganese. It had been widely used in various forms.

Key Players

Cegasa

Tronox

Erachem Comilog

KammanGroup

ESPI Metals

Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific

Belmont Metals

Delta Emd

Tosoh

Hickman, Williams

Milward Alloys

Chemalloy

Sipi-Metals

Mil-Spec Industries

Segmentation:

The Manganese powder market is segmented based upon type, application and region.

Based upon type, the manganese powder market is further categorized as

(2N) 99% Manganese Powder

(3N) 99.9% Manganese Powder

(4N) 99.99% Manganese Powder

Others

Based upon application, the manganese powder market is further categorized as

Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industry

Aluminum Industry

Metal Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Others

Based Upon Region, the manganese powder market has been further categorized as

North America (United States of America, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the market with a major share of the global pie. Presence of major manufacturing and innovation industry in the region and a significant advancement in technology has further consolidated the innovation and modernization of the industry. United States of America with its highly industrialized economy, high purchasing power and a major global trade partner, makes up the major share of the region.

Europe is the second largest market in terms of revenue with a majority of pharmaceutical and chemical industry. Also an increased healthcare spending and technologically advance manufacturing process and product streamlining has further bolstered the growth in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to generate exponential growth in the next five years with major economic activities, an increase in disposable income and high level of product marketing and awareness. Countries like China, Japan and India are expected to report highest growth in the next five years on manganese powder market. The countries have major investment in automotive, construction, pharmaceutical and chemical sectors. This further propels the scope of market growth in the region for manganese powder.

Industry News:

The global demand for Manganese Powder is expected to show a steady growth in the years ahead. It is predicted that the market will greatly benefit from increased Innovation and research and development. Growth of pharmaceutical, metallurgy and automotive industries worldwide further bolster the scope for manganese powder.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

