Nigeria Telecoms Market - Technology, Operators, Regulations, Statistics, Trends, Revenue, Analysis, CAGR Forecast 2025

Telecom Industry Overview:

Nigeria has one of the largest telecom markets in Africa, supported by the second largest economy on the continent after South Africa. The economy has recovered from a recent recession, with DGP growth of 1.9% in 2018. This has helped the telecom sector to attract foreign investment, particularly from China, while government infrastructure programs are also stimulating investment.

The regulator has licensed a number of regional infrastructure companies (InfraCos) to build the national broadband network and offer capacity to all service providers on a non-discriminatory, open-access and price-regulated basis. This is helping to boost the country’s fixed-line broadband sector, which has seen considerable consolidation among players in recent years.

The government has updated its broadband ambitions, aiming to increase penetration from 30% by 2020 to 70% by 2021 though most connections will be via mobile networks. The sector is still dominated by GSM technology, though a greater reliance on LTE infrastructure is expected in coming years, supported by improved terrestrial fibre networks to provide backhaul for data services.

The global telecom service assurance market was 6.95 billion in 2018 and is expected to be valued at 7.8 billion in 2024 registering a CAGR of 2.24% during the forecast period (2019-2024). A significant growth opportunity lies with the new mobile internet subscribers across the globe where every year 1.75 billion subscribers are added to reach a milestone of 5 billion by 2025 according to GMSA.

According to GMSA by 2025 the unique mobile subscribers will reach 5.9 billion which is about 71% of the world's population as the subscribers increase the service providers need to address the critical issues such as demand for niche products, high customer churn rate, a faster response rate which will drive the adoption of Telecom service assurance market.

However, the lack of infrastructure in emerging economies may burden the companies with high initial costs which may hinder the growth of the market.

The growth of IoT connections which is expected to grow three-fold by 2025 from 2017 reaching 25 billion by 2025 which will be a huge opportunity for telecom service assurance providers.

The growth of the market is going to be driven by APAC, Latin America and MEA due to the regions growth penetration of mobile and internet users. The growth in developed economies is slowing down due to its mature internet and mobile penetration.

Top Key Players Of Nigeria Telecommunications:

Nigerian Telecommunications (ntel, Nitel, Pentascope, Transcorp, M-Tel), Globacom (Glo Mobile), VGC Communications (MTN Nigeria), Nepskom Communications, MTS First Wireless, Suburban Telecom, Backbone Connectivity Network (BCN), Traffic Network Services, Fibre Tech West Africa, Phase3 Telecom, Alheri Engineering, Mobitel Nigeria, Prestel (O-Mobile), Galaxy Backbone, 21st Century Technologies, Main One (Mainstreet Technologies), Brymedia, NigComSat, O3b Networks, WASACE, Linkserve, Pinet Informatics, Odu’a Telecom, Swift Networks, Startech Connection, Netcom Africa, MWEB Nigeria, Accelon (Internet Solutions), Polestar, Naija Wi-Fi, Suburban Telecom, Zinox, Starcomms, Layer3, Airtel Nigeria (formerly Zain, Celtel), 9Mobile (Etisalat Nigeria, EMTS, Mubadala), Visafone, Starcomms (Capcom), Multi-Links, Reliance, Econet Wireless, Vodacom.

Key Market Trends Of Starcomms Nigeria And Regional :

Services to Account for a Significant Share

Telecom service providers are struggling to keep pace with customer demands for bandwidth-intensive applications and high-quality network experiences.

Additionally, there is a necessity to manage multi-vendor environments with technology and operations silos that could lead to inefficiencies and negatively impact customer experience and brand value to overcome these above difficulties the telecom service providers are partnering with telecom service assurance providers to integrate with existing systems and provide timely feedback for the data.

IoT can be a great driver for the market as the adoption of IoT driven communication devices increases the scope for telecom service assurance market. According to GSMA, there are 7.5 billion IoT connections in 2017 which is set to increase to 25.2 billion connected devices by 2025.

The transition from connected customer to digital customer is going to drive the services segment in the market across regions.

Asia-Pacific to Execute the Fastest Growth Rate

Vast geographic variations combined with a huge customer base that is increasing at a rapid pace is creating complexities in operation for telecom service providers. These complexities have led telecom service providers to invest in telecom service assurance.

The increasing consumer purchasing parity in emerging economies such as India, Bangladesh, and other southeast Asian countries is set to increase mobile and internet penetration. APACs mobile penetration will increase from 67% in 2017 to 73% in 2025. Mobile internet penetration is expected to rise from 41% in 2017 to 64% in 2025 according to GSMA. The above-cited reasons will drive the growth in the region.

Further, broadband and mobile infrastructure are in a developing stage, The mobile workforce, BYOD is gaining momentum in the region which will require monitoring the devices which will foster the growth of Telecom service assurance.

Competitive Landscape

The telecom service assurance market is highly fragmented due to a large number of players spread across various regions. Some key players include Tata telecommunication services, IBM, Cisco, Accenture among others. Some key recent developments in the telecom service assurance market are:

Major Key Points In Table Of Content: Nigerian Telecoms

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Historical overview

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

National Telecommunications Policy (NTP)

Nigerian Communications Act

West African common regulatory framework

Interconnection Infrastructure sharing

Telecom taxes Universal service

National Rural Telephony Program (NRTP)

National Information Technology Development (NITD)

Fund Backbone Transmission Infrastructure Project (BTRAIN)

Telecom sector

liberalization Globacom’s SNO license

Regional fixed-wireless access (FWA)

license International gateway license

Unified licensing regime Privatisation of Nitel

Fixed network operators

Nigerian Telecommunications (Nitel)

National backbone network

Wireless Local Loop (WLL)

Globacom Network infrastructure

Fibre optic backbone network

International presence Services

Continued…...

