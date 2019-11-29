Homeland Security & Public Safety Market|Development,Application,Revenue,Growth Rate,Competitors and Regional Trend
The global market for Homeland Security & Public Safety Market is setting its eyes on various factors to thrive in the coming years with CAGR, which as per the revelations made by the report is the forecast period. Several factors have been covered in the report that can be taken for a better understanding of several market pointers. This would help players in understanding how to perform and where to invest in the coming days. The report has coverage of various potentials as well that can assist in better growth. Companies are going to use these opportunities to get a good hold over the market and cement their own foothold. The report has gone through the market thoroughly and the entire process has top-down and bottom-up approaches owing to which players can have a wider view of the market and prospects in a macroscopic way. Several end user industries have been covered as well to ensure that each detail gets maximum attention.
According to the “Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry, Technologies & Markets – 2017-2022” report, the market will go through a growth period, sustaining a 2016-2020 CAGR of 5.7%.
Automatic Border Control (ABC)
Big Data for HLS and public safety
Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Mitigation
Biometrics
Border & Perimeter Barriers
C2/C4ISR Systems
Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection
Counter-IED Technologies
Cybersecurity
Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents
Electronic Fencing
Emergency Communication
Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)
Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Cyber)
Intelligence Services IT
Intrusion Detection Systems
Metal Detectors
Non-Lethal Weapons
Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear
Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection
Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS
Video Analytics
Video Surveillance (w/o Analytics)
X-Ray Screening
Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Segmentation by Type
Aviation Security
Border Security
CBRN Security & Safety
Critical Infrastructure Protection
Diplomatic Corp. Security
Immigration Enforcement
Intelligence Agencies
Maritime Security
Mass Transportation Security
Natural Disasters Mitigation
Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)
Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders
Private Sector Security (w/o CIP)
Public Events Security
Safe City
Other Vertical Markets
Regional Analysis
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
