Homeland Security & Public Safety Market|Development,Application,Revenue,Growth Rate,Competitors and Regional Trend

The global market for Homeland Security & Public Safety Market is setting its eyes on various factors to thrive in the coming years with CAGR, which as per the revelations made by the report is the forecast period. Several factors have been covered in the report that can be taken for a better understanding of several market pointers. This would help players in understanding how to perform and where to invest in the coming days. The report has coverage of various potentials as well that can assist in better growth. Companies are going to use these opportunities to get a good hold over the market and cement their own foothold. The report has gone through the market thoroughly and the entire process has top-down and bottom-up approaches owing to which players can have a wider view of the market and prospects in a macroscopic way. Several end user industries have been covered as well to ensure that each detail gets maximum attention.

According to the “Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry, Technologies & Markets – 2017-2022” report, the market will go through a growth period, sustaining a 2016-2020 CAGR of 5.7%.

Major Key Players

Automatic Border Control (ABC)

Big Data for HLS and public safety

Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Mitigation

Biometrics

Border & Perimeter Barriers

C2/C4ISR Systems

Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection

Counter-IED Technologies

Cybersecurity

Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents

Electronic Fencing

Emergency Communication

Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)

Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Cyber)

Intelligence Services IT

Intrusion Detection Systems

Metal Detectors

Non-Lethal Weapons

Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear

Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection

Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS

Video Analytics

Video Surveillance (w/o Analytics)

X-Ray Screening

Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Segmentation by Type

Aviation Security

Border Security

CBRN Security & Safety

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Diplomatic Corp. Security

Immigration Enforcement

Intelligence Agencies

Maritime Security

Mass Transportation Security

Natural Disasters Mitigation

Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)

Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders

Private Sector Security (w/o CIP)

Public Events Security

Safe City

Other Vertical Markets

Regional Analysis

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

