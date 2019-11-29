Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market to grow at 15.80% CAGR during (2019-2025) – Global Insights on Key Trends, Value Chain, Technology, Component, Strategic Framework, and Investment Opportunity: Adroit Market Research

The hardware segment of the POS component has maximum revenue share within the global point of sale market was estimated more than USD 6708.5 million in 2018. According to 2018 data, North America was dominating market and it will maintain its market growth for POS terminal sale market by 2025

The "Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size 2018 by Type (Countertop, Smart, M-POS & Integrated), By Components (Hardware & Software), By Technology (Fixed & Wireless), By Industry (Retail, Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, & Others), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global point of sale terminal market is set to reach USD 28,270.0 Million by 2025 growing at CAGR of 15.80%. Rising demand of Internet of things (IOT) and Business intelligence, and advance way of payment options are the key drivers for the point of sale terminal market

Point of sale terminal market is segmented into counter-top, M-POS, among others, on the basis of POS type. The components for point of sale are hardware and software combined together as one POS system, Pc running software and printer and barcode scanner are hardware component. In 2018, hardware component was dominating segment over software segment of POS terminal market. Preference for touch screen POS is high because of comfort of customer as well as merchant. Counter-top POS terminal is very cheap solution which gives performance reliability and it is easy to use.

The point of sale system is widely used in industries like retail, hospitality, healthcare, entrainment, among others. Retail industry is highly dominating for point of sale terminal market. Users can swipe debit card or credit card for cashless transaction, but nowadays barcode scanners are also available at almost all retailer stores. Hence, it is very convenient for customer to pay by only scanning the barcode via mobile. For this purpose various apps are available such as google pay, BHIM and others.

North America being a developed economy nurtures point of sale market. Other factors contributing to North America market are advance technology development and rising demand for new methods of point of sale by consumers. In Asia-Pacific region demand for point of sale is increasing because of high population of China and India specially. Other factors such as cashless transaction from youth is also boosting the point of sale terminal market. In 2018 Asia-Pacific was the leading market for point of sale terminal.

The competitive landscape of the global point of sale terminal market is fragmented with a large number of players with global and regional presence. The key players covered in the point of sale terminal market analysis includes Ingenico Group, VeriFone Systems Inc, PAX Technology, Shenzhen Zhengtong Electronics Co Ltd, Fujian Newland Computer Co, Nexgo Inc.,Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc., New POS Technology Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba.

