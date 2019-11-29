Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

As the living standards of people are improving, household products like wireless vacuum cleaners cannot be considered luxurious anymore. A wireless vacuum cleaner makes use of either an air pump or vacuum to clean up dirt and dust particles from every surface, be it floors, curtains, clothes, or carpets. The particles are then collected in a cyclone or dust bag to dispose of afterwards. These cleaners are easy to equip as they are portable, handheld, and battery-powered.

They are a superior alternative to our standard vacuums as they offer greater safety, improved convenience, and extended usage. As the technology and living standards are progressing, the vacuums are diversifying as well. Consumers can get the ideal pick for their office or household at a sound price.

Market Analysis by Players:

Bissell

AEG

Asda

Bosch

Dirt Devil

Dyson

Electrolux

GlenDimplex

Gtech

Hoover

Kärcher

Philips

Puppyoo

Russell Hobbs

Segmentation

The wireless vacuum market has grown with time and can now be classified into sub-groups based on usage and products. The latest in-depth reports have garnered data from all over the globe to create these segments. The detailed study of global user demand and market distribution have helped experts to devise these categories. The statistics will act as the stepping stone for the industries to cope with the surging demand of wireless vacuum cleaners.

According to Usage

Industrial

As businesses are expanding globally, so is the use of such handy equipment. The demand for custom-made vacuums capable of cleaning liquid and dust alike is certain to rise in the coming times as well.

Households

The living standards of a consumer is improving. That is why a secure and dynamic equipment like wireless vacuum cleaner is sure to become a part of people’s daily lives. The household sector held over 88% of the vacuum market share in 2017, and the sector’s demand is expected to rise.

According to Product

Wheeled Canisters

Huge Industrial Appliances

Battery-Powered

Portable

Household Specific Vacuums

Robotic

Backpack

Regional Analysis

The research analytics and statistics of the previous reports accounted for regions such as Europe, South America, and North America. However, with the increase in demand and usage of wireless vacuum cleaners, regions like Africa and the Middle East, along with the Asia Pacific, have been added to the research as well. Currently, North America and Europe have the highest number of vacuum users; however, China is not much behind them. China is expected to become a major wireless vacuum cleaner hub as several well-established brands are looking to set up ventures there. North America held control of approximately 42% share of the global market consumption in 2017. This accounted for over 5866 thousand units sold, and the numbers are expected to rise to 9484 thousand units. The approximate growth rate of 11.4% is expected to be reached by 2023, while the global market of wireless vacuum cleaners is forecast to rise by 13.3%, as well.

Industry News

The Chinese multinational organization Xiaomi recently showcased a next-gen wireless vacuum cleaner by the name of F8 Storm FX. The technologically-advanced equipment packs a robust 80,000 rpm digital motor, five switchable chargers, and a feather-touch push control. The key feature of the F8 is its weight at a measly 1.3 kg. It even offers a 270 degree curved handle that facilitates a smooth and convenient vacuum experience.

