Green and Bio Solvents Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Green and Bio Solvents Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Green and Bio Solvents Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

In very simple terms, a solvent is a liquid, solid or gas that helps dissolve a solute. While the liquid is the most common form of solvent, solid and gas forms are available too. Usually solvents are made of different kinds of chemicals and these can be harmful to the environment and to the people using the same. With environmental sustainability in mind, green and bio solvents are available these days. These are solvents that are made of biomass. The biomass can be derived from plants or animal sources.

These green solvents are characterized by less odor, easy recycling ability, and low toxicity and these are the major reasons why industries these days prefer the use of green and bio solvents. Solvents are majorly used to thin down a solute and these can be used in both domestic and commercial applications. Such solvents also have a high boiling point and low miscibility. The high pressure from environmentalists and the government to stay away from chemical solvents is also a major reason that will help this market grow.

This green and bio solvents market study talk about the global, regional and company level growth prospects of this market in the coming years. For the analysis, the years between 2013 and 2025 are considered. Out of these, the years 2013-2018 are historical and the forecast is done for the years between 2019 and 2025. This report investigates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of this market. Vital insider information is gathered and provided too.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Green and Bio Solvents market. This report focused on Green and Bio Solvents market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Green and Bio Solvents Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Green solvents are environmentally friendly solvents or biosolvents derived from biomass, such as plants, trees or animals (the biomass can have undergone physical, chemical or biological treatment). Green & bio-based solvents are characterized by low toxicity, low miscibility, higher boiling point, less odor, and easy recycling process. Thus, green & bio-based solvents are eco-friendly. These properties or inherent advantages makes them suitable for usage in various applications.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF

Bioamber

Huntsman Corporation

E.I. Dupont De Nemours

The DOW Chemical Company

Vertec Biosolvents

Florida Chemicals Company

Cargill

Galactic

LyondellBasell

Gevo

Pinova Holding

Myriant

Solvay

Market Segmentation

There are four major types of green and bio solvents that this report identifies. Esters, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Alcohols, diols & glycols are the types that this report talks about. Out of these, the type that will dominate the market is identified and pinpointed. The market growth rate of each of these types and their potential advantages and disadvantages are also explained. Based on the application areas, this report identifies areas such as industrial and domestic cleaners, adhesives, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and paints and coatings. The industry that will create the most demand for these products is determined here.

Regional Analysis

Out of North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, the report identifies North America to be a major player at present and in the coming years. This region will dominate the market in terms of both value and volume of green and bio solvents manufactured and sold. The stringent government regulations on the usage of chemical solvents are the reasons for this dominance. Europe and Asia Pacific will follow North America in terms of the growth rate. The developmental plans and expansion strategies of players in these regions are pointed out in the report too.

Industry News

Norske Skog is a Norwegian paper company. This, and Circa Group Pty Ltd, a Melbourne based chemical R&D company together are creating a bio solvent that is less toxic and much cleaner than traditional fossil fuel based solvents. They are planning to spend USD 6.6 million on the development.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Green and Bio Solvents Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

