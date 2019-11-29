Professional Dental Care Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Market Synopsis:

Professional dental care refers to the dentistry services offered by dentists for the maintenance of teeth health and oral hygiene. The assessment of the global professional dental care market unravels that it is supposed to expand at a stellar CAGR. Market valuation, too, is poised to reach a decent mark, in terms of valuation, over the next couple of years. The factors that are expected to drive the expansion of the market for professional dental care have been studied along with the analysis of the factors restraining market growth. The threats that can restrict the expansion of the growth of the providers of professional dental care services are also included in the prognosis.

Increasing burden of dental diseases is expected to drive the growth of the professional dental care market. The rising patient population with dental disorders and dental carries is anticipated to fuel demand for advanced professional dental care services over the next couple of years. It has also been assessed that the professional dental care market is poised to expand on account of healthy food patterns. The rising consumption of convenience food has led to a rising prevalence of dental disorders. It is projected to support the expansion of the market in the coming years.

The availability of a wide range of professional dental care services has raised awareness among the population. It is anticipated to boost market growth rate in the years to come. Also, increasing awareness about the importance of maintaining oral hygiene is expected to drive the expansion of the professional dental care in the years to come. Also, it has been observed that the demand for aesthetic dental services and surgeries have increased by manifolds over time. It can be attributed to rising disposable income of the masses. This, in turn, is likely to back the augmentation of the professional dental care market in the upcoming years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Colgate-Palmolive

The Procter & Gamble

Young Innovations

Ultradent Products

Unilever

Glaxosmithkline

GC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dr. Fresh

3M

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the professional dental care market has been segmented into Toothpastes, Toothbrushes, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, and Denture Products.

On the basis of application, the professional dental care market has been segmented into hospital, clinic, and other.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical evaluation of the global professional dental care market is covered in this report for offering a detailed insight into the regional segments of the market. These regional segments profiled in the report are - North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. India is a major market owing to the adoption of developed technologies. It has also been witnessing a rise in the burden of dental diseases and an increasing patient population. These factors are projected to drive the expansion of the regional professional dental care market. The exponential patient population in China is poised to contribute to market development.

Industry News:

In November 2019, Formlabs, a 3D printing company, has announced the opening of a new dental-focused business unit.

In November 2019, the Glidewell Dental Symposium in Orlando witnessed the launch of ZERAMEX XT, a dental implant.

