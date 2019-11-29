Shopping Cart Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, November 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopping carts are a must-have thing while doing shopping in the market. A shopping cart is known by different names in different parts of the world. In the UK and Australia, people call it ‘Trolley’ while in the US and Canada, people call it ‘Buggy’. The main use of a shopping cart is seen in retail markets. The retail markets may include supermarkets, hypermarkets, and departmental stores. When a customer purchases a product in a supermarket or mall, he/she places the items bought from the store in the shopping cart. With the use of a shopping cart, the customer can easily move in the store while looking for different products and then take the same cart to the billing counter for the final purchase of products. This way it becomes easy for the customer to do the shopping and the sale of the retail store also goes up. So, both the customer and the retailer are benefitting from the use of shopping cart. This ease of use is an important factor making the demand of the Global shopping cart market to rise. Another factor responsible for the upsurge of the Global shopping cart market over the forecast period is the growing number of the retail brand chains around the world. People prefer to buy high quality merchandise and that too from a single roof. This has given rise to several supermarkets and malls to be opened by the retail giants. These malls have all daily need items to attract the customers boosting the overall sales.

Besides above factors, the report finds that rise in urbanisation can also be attributed to the upward growth of the Global shopping cart market in upcoming years. People from rural areas migrate to the urban cities to get better income and luxury lifestyle. Supermarkets become the first preference of such consumers due to an increase in their disposable income. This, in turn, give boost to the use of shopping cart as well. Apart from that, the need of revolutionizing the retail shopping experience, mass merchandising and advancement in production technology also add to the overall drive in the usage of Global shopping cart markets.

The study conducted by the report finds that the factors like limited adoption by retailers, patent issues and low profitability are expected to hinder the growth of the Global shopping cart market over the forecast period.

Key Players



Wanzl

National Cart

Cari-All Group(Wanzl)

Unarco

CBSF

Sambo Corp

Versacart

Cefla

Advance Carts

Tote Cart

Yirunda Business Equipment

Century Weichuangli

Shajiabang Commercial Equipment

Van Keulen Interieurbouw

Rongxin Hardware

Kailiou

Whale Metal Product

Wanzl Commercial Equipment (Shanghai)

Americana Companies

Kami Trolleys Mfg.

Hongyuan Business Equipment Manufacturing

Jinsheng Metal Products

Youbang Commercial Equipment

Shimao Metal

Yongchuangyi Shelf Manufacturing

Market Segmentation

To aid the audience with a better understanding of the study, the report has segmented the Global shopping cart market on basis of the product type, application type and distibution channel. The product type categorises into stainless steel shopping carts, metal/wire shopping carts and plastic hybrid shopping carts. The application type categorises into supermarkets, shopping malls and others. The distribution channel categorises into offline and online.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis is done by studying the geographical areas of United States, Europe, the APAC, and Africa. The United States includes Canada and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, France, UK, italy, Russia, andSpain. The APAC includes China, Japan, Korea and Australia. Africa includes Egypt, Israel, and Turkey. Out of the above-mentioned areas, China is at the top with the highest market share in trolley production. At second is the Unites States and third is Europe. But the presence of retail majors in the field constantly chasing for profitabily and customer satisfaction, the Global shopping cart market is expected see an upsurge during forthcoming period.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Shopping Cart by Manufacturers

4 Shopping Cart by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Shopping Cart Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

