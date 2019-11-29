Portable Computer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

Portable computer is basically designed with the thought that this computer should able to be moved from one place to another easily. The portable computer includes the display or monitor, keyboard and other essential peripheral devices. In 1975, the first portable computer of 50 pounds, 5100 IBM was launched. Later in 1981, the next major portable computer known as Osborne’s 24 pounds CP/M-based Osborne 1 was introduced. The portable computers have witnessed several improvements and innovation in technology, physical structure, and features. The market for portable computer is constantly evolving and is expected to witness huge growth during the forecast period.

Latter as time went on, the size of the laptop was decreased and in the year 2000, the advanced version, called mobile, was introduced. The smartphones that came by 2007 made the word portable computer highly insignificant. And by 2010, the wearable computer, such as smartwatches and fitness bands were introduced. The portable computer has evolved with time and a lot of research and innovations are being made in this system to enhance its capabilities. The report on portable computer market provides extensive information on the market outlook while highlighting the trending product types, present market trends, dynamics, and future growth prospects.

The report on the global portable computer market provides a historical overview of portable computer market value in 2018 and also the prediction of future portable computer market value of the forecast year 2025. The report also provides information on the market value of portable computers during the forecast period 2019-2025. The report also depicts the growth rate of the global portable computer market. The report also provides an overview of portable computer value and volume at global, regional, and company levels. In the report, experts have analyzed the historical data along with the future aspect to provide the overall size of the global portable computer market.

Key Players

Lenovo

Acer

Apple

ASUS

Toshiba

HP

DELL

Microsoft

Market Segmentation

The report on the global portable computer market has segmented the overall market on the basis of product types, companies, regions, and applications.

Based on the product type the global market for portable computer is segmented into-

Linux

Mac OS

Windows

The report provides detailed information on the specification of each of the product segments of the global portable computer market. Further, portable computers are segmented on the basis of applications and the report provides some critical information on the following segments-

Office

Home

Business

The report further segments the market based on the well-established and emerging market rivals and provides detailed information on some of the major portable computer manufacturing and retailing companies operating at the regional and global level. The report provides information on market dynamics along with marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing.

Regional Overview

The report also provides information on the regional analysis of the portable computer market that has been conducted based on the data collected from the local and international markets. The report categorizes the production, export and import, and the apparent consumption of portable computers in different regions. The major regions or countries considered in this study are North America, Japan, China, South Asia, India, and Europe. For each manufacturer operating in the portable computer market, the report includes detailed information on production capacity, production policies, market ratio, market shares, and manufacturing sites in the global market. The report also throws light on subjects like market Drivers, trends, challenges, opportunities, and other critical factors that can affect the growth of the global portable computer market.

Industry News

Apple, an international company famous for the tech product manufacturing has

Planned for the debut of a new MacBook Pro laptop with revamped keyboard and a larger screen. This is one of the major releases after the launch of the MacBook Pro line was redesigned 3 years ago. The apple will be moving to the high-resolution screen of 16-inch. There will be an advanced keyboard which will be more reliable than now.

