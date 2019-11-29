COVETRUS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Covetrus, Inc. - CVET

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 29, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Covetrus, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CVET), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 8, 2019 and August 12, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Covetrus and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cvet/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 29, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

On August 13, 2019, pre-market, the Company disclosed a myriad of news that shocked investors including a 2Q2019 net loss of $0.09 per share compared to market estimates of $0.17 per share; approximately $50M cut to its 2019 EBITDA guidance; tens of millions of dollars in increased infrastructure spending and redundant costs; as well as integration problems and increased spending relating to its spin-off agreement with Henry Schein. On this news, the price of Covetrus’ shares plummeted.

The case is City Of Hollywood Police Officers Retirement System v. Henry Schein, Inc. et. al, 19-cv-5530.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163



