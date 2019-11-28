Westland Insurance Group Announces Appointment of new Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. is pleased to welcome Keri Fraser as our new Chief People Officer (CPO) effective November 12, 2019.



Keri joins Westland Insurance Group Ltd. from Colliers, where she spent the past 10 years working in a growth focused environment with a geographically dispersed workforce. During her tenure with Colliers, Keri worked on several acquisitions of varying sizes, providing an excellent understanding for Westland’s current and future state as a growing organization. Keri also brings extensive knowledge of talent management, succession planning, employee engagement and employment branding from her previous positions.

In this new position, Keri will develop People strategies in all areas of talent management aligned to our future growth and expansion plans. She will oversee the development of programs to ensure we continue to attract, develop, and engage our people.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group was established in 1980 in Ladner, B.C. and is one of Canada’s largest independent Property & Casualty insurance brokerages. The Company has over 130 offices throughout British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan and is considered a leader in Home, Business, Farm and Auto insurance.

Media Contact:

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Anita Gill, Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Phone: 778.545.2049

communications@westlandinsurance.ca

www.westlandinsurance.ca



