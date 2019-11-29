Leadership Trends, Project Management Tools & Skills: Breakout Topics for PMI Mile Hi Symposium, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

Breakout session at 2019 PMI Mile Hi Symposium

Breakout speakers announced today for PMI Mile Hi 22nd Annual Symposium, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Topics: Leadership trends, Project Management tools & skills.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A stellar line-up of breakout sessions was announced today by PMI Mile Hi for its 22nd Annual Rocky Mountain Project Management Symposium, coming Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver. (www.PmiMileHiSym.org)

The breakout sessions complete the full day line-up of world-class speakers, including keynoters and workshop speakers on the topics of Leadership in the Digital Age, the changing face of project management and preparing practitioners for success in the era of constant technological change.

Breakout sessions span topic areas including leadership, project management tools and skills, communication, and teams.

Specific sessions are: Managing Cybersecurity in the Hacker Area, by Al Harris; I Hear You! Exploring Empowered Communication, by Andrea Buell, PMP; (un)Common Sense: Redefining & Communicating the Project Management Role & Its Value in Your Organization, by Emily Cellar, PMP; The Project Manager-Leader: When to Manage and When to Lead, by R. Eric Dunham, PMP; Communicating for the Bottom Line: How Communication Impacts Human and Financial Performance, by John R Gies; Brainstorming is Dead-Try Rolestorming, by Rick Griggs; DevSecOps-Security Throughout the DevOps Pipeline, by Alan Koch, PMP; The Human Project Manager, by Alex Laguna, PMP; Business Analysis-Catalyst for Project Excellence, by Trent Leopold, PMI-BSA; Ten Simple Ways to Screw-up a Good Project, by Joseph Perzel, PMP; Surefire Scheduling to Ensure Schedule Performance, by Joseph Perzel, PMP; Dealing with Uncertainty, by Jonathan Quimby, PMP; Technology’s Positive Disruption of Workforce Development in a Digital Age, by Rick Schmidt; Why Isn’t Anyone Paying Attention to My Risks, by Kari Sanders, PMP; Iterative Innovation With Design Sprints, by Madison Spangler, PMP, Bill Banks and Scott Leitl; How to Manage Virtual Teams Using Lean Tools, by Terra Vanzant Stern, PMP; Influence Without Authority-Leading People Who Don’t Report To You, by Grant Warden, PMI-ACP; and Generational Difference in the Digital Age: Transforming Project Team Risks into Opportunities, by Ambra Watkiins.

The largest annual gathering of the project management community of the Rocky Mountain Region, the full day Symposium offers world-class speakers, networking with 1,500 attendees and up to 18 Professional Development Units (PDUs).

Workshop speakers are Christina “CK” Kerley, innovation specialist, on Managing in the Era of Permanent Tech Revolution; Anne Loehr, Senior Vice President, Center for Human Capital Innovation (CHCI), on The Future of Work in the Digital Age; Amy Vetter, CEO of the B3 Method® Institute, on The Connected Leader: Creating an Engaged Company Culture One Employee at a Time in the Digital Age; and Beth Ziesenis, “Your Nerdy Best Friend,” on Powered Productivity: Super Tech Tools to Get Stuff Done.

Morning keynote for the event is Captain D. Michael Abrashoff, former Commander of USS Benfold, on Leadership Lessons from the Best Damn Ship in the Navy, with afternoon keynote from Vinh Giang, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, South Australia, and award-winning magician on The Power of Illusion.

The popular Group Discounts are back for the 2020 event, as are Early Bird, member and volunteer discounts. More than 50% of registrants attend on the Group Discount rate. Core team members are Robyn Mattivi, Symposium Director; Richard Bateman, PMP, Exhibitors; Tiffany Becker, Registration; Bonnie Biafore, PMP, Administration; Julia DeNiro, PMP, Mobile App; Susan Kober, PMP, Volunteers; Carolyn LaDue, PMP, Sponsors; Mackenzie Lary, Assistant; Michael V. McKeel, PMP, Technology; Maria Mendez, PMP & Jolene Sharp, PMP, Group Registration; Patricia McLaughlin, Marketing; Angella Thompson, Speakers. Jana Axline, PMP, former PMI Mile Hi President, 2016-2019, serves as Symposium Mentor.

For Sponsor information, contact Sym.Sponsors@PmiMileHi.org; Exhibitor info, Sym.Exhibitors@PmiMileHi.org; Registration, Sym.Registration@PmiMileHi.org; Group Discounts, GrpRegistration@PmiMileHi.org; General information, Symposium@PmiMileHi.org. Register at www.PmiMileHiSym.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.