UN appreciates Angola's influence in Great Lakes

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 28 - The United Nations (UN) recognizes the important role that Angola plays in the Great Lakes region, thus encouraging it to pursue its efforts for peace and total stability in the region.,

The fact was expressed this Thursday, in Luanda, by the UN special envoy for the Great Lakes region, the Chinese Huang Xia, following the audience granted to him by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Speaking to the press, Huang Xia said he had discussed with the Head of State aspects related to the pacification of this region and Central Africa.

"There is relative stability in the Great Lakes region," the UN diplomat acknowledged, but regretted the fact that armed actions are still taking place in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Great Lakes region includes Angola, Sudan, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Uganda, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia.

