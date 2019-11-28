APO Group Presents Flavia Agenorwot: From trying times to the try line

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/P_teRb2gOBA

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the Main Official Sponsor of World Rugby’s African association, Rugby Africa, presents the story of Flavia Agenorwot, a rising star of the Ugandan Women’s Rugby Sevens team whose inspiring story demonstrates passion, resilience and an eagerness to teach her peers to reach for the sky.



