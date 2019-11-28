Registration Opens for SMi’s 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference

Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference

The agenda and speaker line-up for the upcoming Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference, which will convene in Boston in April 2020, has been released

BOSTON, USA, November 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pharmaceutical microbiology industry has seen many changes during the progression into the 21st century. With advances in rapid microbiological methods, constant regulatory updates, enhanced knowledge of innovation therapeutics, and novel testing methods, this industry is ever expanding.Registration for the upcoming Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference , which will convene in Boston, USA on the 29th and 30th of April 2020, is now open. Delegates can join industry experts to discuss and analyse the latest advances and challenges within the industry, explore data integrity considerations for conventional and rapid microbiology methods, analyse arising issues with environmental monitoring and gain insight into an industry perspective on automated endotoxin testing and process automation.For those interested in attending, there is an early bird offer with a $400 saving for bookings made by 13th December 2019. Visit www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/EINPR1 KEY TOPICS FOR 2020 INCLUDE:• Discuss end-to-end contamination risk assessment autologous cell therapy from Juno Therapeutics• Gain valuable insight towards microbiological quality considerations in non-sterile manufacturing and control of BCC from Parexel• Examine the microbial control strategies for pharmaceutical compounding faculties from Baxter International• Explore a back to back Genentech session covering technical considerations for microbial QC of raw materials used in biotechnology and the past, current and future state of Mycoplasma testingFEATURED SPEAKERS FOR 2020 INCLUDE:• Rebecca Jordan, QC Microbiology Sr Specialist, Juno Therapeutics• Elia Sanchez, QC Microbiology Sr. Manager, Genentech• Kenneth Tai, QC Scientist, Genentech• Hilary Chan, Principal QC Scientist, Takeda• Maria Dunnells, Sr. Manufacturing Lead Investigator, Takeda• Steven Wieczorek, Associate Director QC, Sanofi• Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation• Steve Walton, Sr Sterility Assurance Lead, Baxter InternationalIn addition to the agenda, there will also be a half-day post-conference workshop held on 1st May 2020. The workshop will be on ‘the use of recombinant chromogenic assays as alternate methods for the bacterial endotoxins test (BET),’ aiming to explore the global perspective on the use of synthetic reagents, including their regulatory status, and will be led by Veronika Wills, Manager, Technical Services, Associates of Cape Cod.The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/EINPR1 Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast ConferenceConference: April 29th – 30th, 2020Workshop: May 1st, 2020Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USAFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk--- ENDS –About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



