Future of Project Management, Tech Megatrends Are Focus of Workshops at 22nd PMI Mile Hi Symposium, Coming Feb. 21, 2020

General session at 2019 Symposium

Workshops on tech megatrends, future of work, leadership in the Digital Age and tech tools to be featured at 22nd Annual PMI Mile HI Symposium, Feb. 21, 2020

The workshops are among the full day roster of speakers, with breakout sessions to be announced in November.” — Robyn Mattivi, Symposium Director

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New megatrends in technology and why project managers will be essential to the success of modern organizations, leadership in the Digital Age and mastering tech tools are among the topics from the stellar line-up of workshop speakers coming to the 22nd Annual Rocky Mountain Project Management Symposium, from PMI Mile Hi, Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver. (www.PmiMileHiSym.org)

The largest annual gathering of the project management community of the Rocky Mountain West, the full day Symposium offers world-class speakers, networking with 1,500 attendees and up to 18 Professional Development Units (PDUs).

Workshop speakers are Christina “CK” Kerley, innovation specialist and faculty member, Rutgers Business School for Executive Education; Anne Loehr, Senior Vice President, Center for Human Capital Innovation (CHCI), Amy Vetter, CEO of the B3 Method® Institute; and Beth Ziesenis, “Your Nerdy Best Friend.”

Christina “CK” Kerley will address “Managing in the Era of Permanent Tech Revolution,” with cutting edge knowledge on the top tech megatrends stemming from 10+ emerging technologies. Additionally, Kerley will outline that given today’s amount of large-scale projects—unrivaled in size, scope and scale—project managers will be essential to their organizations’ survival and success.

Anne Loehr, named the “Generational Guru” by the Washington Post, will speak on “The Future of Work in the Digital Age.” She will outline strategy and best practices to prepare for megatrends, how to survive and thrive despite the big changes coming to the American workforce, and factors affecting the workforce, such as women leaving the corporate world to start their own businesses.

Amy Vetter, author of “Business, Balance & Bliss: How the B3 Method Can Transform Your Career and Life,” will speak to “The Connected Leader: Creating an Engaged Company Culture One Employee at a Time in the Digital Age,” focusing on the need to create strong human connections during this era of technological revolution. She will address how habits and patterns learned early in life affect us into adulthood and steps to break the patterns that don’t serve us today, plus how to initiate communities of support in the workplace to achieve best results for the organization.

Beth Ziesenis will speak on “Powered Productivity: Super Tech Tools to Get Stuff Done,” a research based look at common productivity problems and technology to solve them. She will address how to automate tasks and save time with shortcuts and background functions, stay safe online, streamline communication to avoid email overload, and discover tech tips and tricks to increase efficiency. Ziesenis will inspire on how to filter through thousands of apps, gadgets, widgets and doodads for finding the ideal free and bargain technology tools for work and home.

"The workshops are among the full day roster of speakers, with breakout sessions to be announced in November," noted Robyn Mattivi, Symposium Director.

Morning keynote for the event is Captain D. Michael Abrashoff, former Commander of USS Benfold, on “Leadership Lessons from the Best Damn Ship in the Navy,” with afternoon keynote from Vinh Giang, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, South Australia, and award-winning magician on “The Power of Illusion.”

“Disruption is the new normal, and success relies on a workforce that can manage the impact of new technologies. Project leaders are essential in tomorrow’s changing landscape. According to a 2017 report by the Institute for the Future and Dell Technologies , 85% of the jobs that will be available by 2030 haven’t even been invented yet.” Source: Project Management Institute, Pulse of the Profession In-Depth Report, 2018.

The popular Group Discounts are back for the 2020 event, as are Early Bird, member and volunteer discounts. More than 50% of registrants attend on the Group Discount rate. Symposium core team members are Robyn Mattivi, Symposium Director; Richard Bateman, PMP, Exhibitors; Tiffany Becker, Registration; Bonnie Biafore, PMP, Administration; Julia DeNiro, PMP, Mobile App; Susan Kober, PMP, Volunteers; Carolyn LaDue, PMP, Sponsors; Mackenzie Lary, Assistant; Michael V. McKeel PMP, Technology; Maria Mendez, PMP & Jolene Sharp, PMP, Group Registration; Patricia McLaughlin, Marketing; Angella Thompson, Speakers. Jana Axline, PMP, former PMI Mile Hi President, 2016-2019, serves as Symposium Mentor.

For Sponsor information, contact Sym.Sponsors@PmiMileHi.org, Exhibitor info, Sym.Exhibitors@PmiMileHi.org; Registration, Sym.Registration@PmiMileHi.org; Group Discounts, GrpRegistration@PmiMileHi.org ;General information, Symposium@PmiMileHi.org. Register at www.PmiMileHiSym.org.



