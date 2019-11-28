Global Intravascular Temperature Management System Market, Forecast to 2027 - Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) is the Largest Revenue Generating Indication

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intravascular Temperature Management System Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global intravascular temperature management system market is expected to display a positive market trend over the forecast period of 2019-2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.18%.

The increasing number of surgical procedures and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are driving the growth of the intravascular temperature management system market. However, the costs of surgeries associated with an intravascular temperature management system are considerably high, which is a factor that significantly obstructs the market growth.

Technological advancements and opportunities for growth in emerging economies act as opportunities for the growth of the market. The intravascular temperature management system industry is facing challenges such as stringent regulations at the moment. These challenges need to be overcome in order to achieve further market growth.



Regional Outlook



The global market for intravascular temperature management systems encompasses the regions of Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa.

The Asia-Pacific region offers rewarding prospects for the intravascular temperature management system market and is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. APAC is a densely-populated region, with China, India and Japan being the most populated countries. Additionally, the pervasiveness of CVDs in the region fuels the growth of the intravascular temperature management system market.

Furthermore, the growth of the market in this region is also driven by antibiotic abuse and the high rate of occurrence of surgical site infections because of the lack of microbiology laboratory capacity. Moreover, the increase in affordability and surge in healthcare expenditure are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the intravascular temperature management system market in this region.



Competitive Outlook



The top companies that have been studied in the market are ZOLL Medical Corporation, 3M Company, Stryker Corporation, Belmont Instrument Corporation, Stihler Electronic GmbH (acquired by Gentherm GmbH), Smiths Group Plc, The Surgical Company B.V., Medtronic Plc, Geratherm Medical AG, Estill Medical Technologies, Inc., The 37Company, Biegler GmbH, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Inditherm Plc (acquired by Inspiration Healthcare), Vyaire Medical, Inc. and Asahi Kasei Corp.



Becton, Dickinson and Company is a multinational company working in the field of medical technology. The company develops, manufactures and sells diagnostic products, laboratory equipment and medical devices. BD classifies its business into two operating segments: BD Life Sciences and BD Medical. The company is based in the US and it operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific. The enFlow Fluid Warming System, one of the company's prime products, warms blood and IV solutions to 40C, which helps manage hypothermia. In April 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company received the FDA approval for Fully Sterile Chlorhexidine Gluconate Antiseptic Skin Preparation.

Key Topics Covered



1. Global Intravascular Temperature Management System Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Market Attractiveness Index

2.4. Key Insights

2.4.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centers are Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Rate During the Forecast Period

2.4.2. Preoperative Care is a Widely Used Application

2.4.3. Consumables Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

2.4.4. Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) is the Largest Revenue Generating Indication

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Position Outlook

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Rise in the Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease

2.7.2. Surge in the Number of Surgical Procedures

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Significant Cost of Surgeries Associated with Intravascular Temperature Management System

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Advancement in Technology

2.9.2. Growth Opportunities in the Developing Economies

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Stringent Regulations



3. Intravascular Temperature Management System Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. System

3.2. Consumables



4. Intravascular Temperature Management System Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Pre-Operative Care

4.2. Operative Care

4.3. Post-Operative Care

4.4. Acute/Critical Care



5. Intravascular Temperature Management System Market Outlook - by Indication

5.1. Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI)

5.2. Stroke

5.3. Cardiac Arrest

5.4. Fever/Infection

5.5. Other Indication



6. Intravascular Temperature Management System Market Outlook - by End-User

6.1. Surgical Centers

6.2. Emergency Care Units

6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4. Other End-user



7. Intravascular Temperature Management System Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market by Product

7.1.2. Market by Application

7.1.3. Market by Indication

7.1.4. Market by End-user

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. The United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market by Product

7.2.2. Market by Application

7.2.3. Market by Indication

7.2.4. Market by End-user

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. Germany

7.2.5.2. France

7.2.5.3. The United Kingdom

7.2.5.4. Italy

7.2.5.5. Spain

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market by Product

7.3.2. Market by Application

7.3.3. Market by Indication

7.3.4. Market by End-user

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. Japan

7.3.5.2. China

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.5.5. South Korea

7.3.5.6. Asean Countries

7.3.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market by Product

7.4.2. Market by Application

7.4.3. Market by Indication

7.4.4. Market by End-user

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Market by Product

7.5.2. Market by Application

7.5.3. Market by Indication

7.5.4. Market by End-user

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.2. Turkey

7.5.5.3. The United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Asahi Kasei Corp.

8.2. Vyaire Medical Inc.

8.3. Inditherm plc (Acquired by Inspiration Healthcare)

8.4. Becton, Dickinson and Company

8.5. Biegler GmbH

8.6. The 37Company

8.7. Estill Medical Technologies Inc.

8.8. Geratherm Medical AG

8.9. Medtronic plc

8.10. The Surgical Company B.V.

8.11. Smiths Group plc

8.12. Stihler Electronic GmbH (Acquired by Gentherm GmbH)

8.13. Belmont Instrument Corporation

8.14. Stryker Corporation

8.15. 3M Company

8.16. Zoll Medical Corporation



