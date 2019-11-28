Ruling party's leaders, staff urged to be committed

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 28 - The ruling MPLA party has urged its staff and leaders to work hard on defence of the political line, principles and ideological guidance of the party, respecting the people and defending their interests.,

The call was made by the deputy president of this political organisation, Luisa Damiao.

This was at an opening ceremony of the political-ideological training for the members of the party’s Central Committee on Wednesday.

The politician said that party views the permanent upgrading of political, ideological and cultural level of the personnel, leaders and militants as crucial to building the party.

She also said the initiative of the party leadership entails intensifying and providing the cadres and leaders with the basics associated with the organisational and ideological order, ahead of the party’s mission and the new challenges that lie ahead. The party leader also said it was an opportunity for the new members of the Central Committee to learn, through strategic guidelines and rules that underpin the organisation and guarantee the unity of action of the militants.

As for the party’s activities, Luísa Damião pointed to the education as the most important task, within the spirit of political-ideological foundations.

For the official, adherence to the main guiding values ??of our political action is a mandatory condition that must be observed by the members, respecting them in all circumstances and in all possible situations. Luisa Damião told the members of the Central Committee that the responsibilities represent tough and complex mission that requires much dedication, hard work, partisan identity, loyalty and commitment.

On the other hand, she considered the local powers a major turning point in Angola's political life and the way of doing politics.

However, the MPLA official called for the participation of all, stating that everyone is subject to an intense agenda of strategic tasks, especially that related to dissemination of the Electoral Legislative Package.

The two-day training will focus on the party's programme and statutes, political parties and party systems.

The training will also approach issues such as the Constitution, democratic socialism, political leadership, strategic planning and political ethics and party discipline.

