Millimeter Wave Technology Market to See 40.4% CAGR by 2026

According to a new report added by Big Market Research, the millimeter wave technology market is projected to reach $3.25 billion by 2026 and grow with a striking growth rate of 40.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides the latest industry trends and future predictions, allowing you to identify the key factors and end users boosting the revenue growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Additionally, the report offers an executive summary including all valuable market figures and explores all factors that are expected to boost the growth of the millimeter wave technology market. As per the report, implementation of millimeter wave technology in telecommunication sector, rise in adoption of millimeter wave technology on airports and in health care sector, and increase in demand for millimeter wave solutions for introducing automation in industrial sectors are factors estimated to drive the growth of the millimeter wave technology sector in coming years. Moreover, surge in demand for millimeter wave technology in defense, military, aerospace (MDA), and in transportation & automotive areas for unmanned vehicles are sure to bring rewarding opportunities for the upliftment of the market size all over the world.



Additionally, an overview of each market segment such as product type, license type, frequency band application, and region are offered in the report. Based on product type, the report categorizes the market into scanner systems, radar & satellite communication systems, and telecommunication equipment. By license type, the report classifies the market into light licensed frequency, unlicensed frequency, and fully licensed frequency. By frequency band, the report divided the market into below 57GHz, between 86GHz and 300GHz, and above 300GHz. Based on application, the report bifurcates the market into consumer industry, military & defense, telecommunication, automotive, radio astronomy, commercial, and others. Furthermore, others segment is sub divided into industrial healthcare, and transportation.

The market across various regions is analyzed in the report including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

With all the basic and necessary data, the report also offers information about mergers, collaborations, technical developments, innovative business proposal, and revenue. The report is prepared after thorough analysis of the market by highly experienced professionals in market research and those having vast knowledge about the millimeter wave technology market.

Lastly, the research report profiles some of the top companies in the industry. It mentions their strategic initiatives and offers a brief about their business. The key players profiled in this report include Farran Technology, NEC Corporation, Siklu Communication BridgeWave Communications (REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks), CableFree: Wireless Excellence, E-Band Communications, LLC, L3 Technologies, Inc., SAGE Millimeter, Inc., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., and Keysight Technologies. Experts have also stated the research and development activities of these companies and provided complete information about their existing products and services.

This report is a document offering solutions to various questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. Furthermore, we strive to deliver customized reports to fulfill special requirements of our clients, on demand.

