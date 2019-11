Biometrics in Everyday Life - 2019 Market Overview Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometrics in Everyday Life" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes an overview of the global market for biometrics and discussion of advantages in everyday life; evaluation of biometrics application in customer onboarding, access control, border control and policing; discussion on role of growing automation and Internet of Things (IoT) in improving quality of life; and information on suppliers involved in biometric equipment and various organizations involved in the research and development of these equipment.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary & Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology Background

Overview

Presently Used Biometric Technologies

Upcoming Biometric Technologies

Fingerprint Scanning/Recognition

Automated Fingerprint Imaging Systems

Facial Recognition Biometric Technology

Iris Scanning Biometric Technology

Vein Pattern Recognition Biometric Technology

Voice Recognition Biometric Technology

Hand Geometry Scanning

Biometric Signatures

Upcoming Biometric Technologies

Affective Computing

Gait Recognition Biometric Technology

Palm-Print Recognition Biometric Technology

Skin Spectroscopy Biometric Technology

DNA Recognition Biometric Technology

Olfactory Recognition (Odor Analysis) Biometric Technology

Speaker Verification Biometric Technology

Ear Shape Biometric Technology

Facial Thermography Biometric Technology

Body Salinity Biometric Technology

Finger Geometry Biometric Technology

Grip Recognition Biometric Technology

Nail Bed Biometric Technology

Lip Biometric Technology

Sweat Pore Analysis Biometric Technology

Skin Luminance Biometric Technology

Electroencephalograph (EEG) Biometric Technology

Fingernail Pattern Biometric Technology

Skull Resonance Biometric Technology

Chapter 4 Applications by Technology in Everyday Life

Market for Biometric Technologies in Everyday Life

Market for Applications of Biometric Technologies in Everyday Life

Regional Market for Applications of Biometric Technologies in Everyday life

Market for Fingerprint Recognition Technology in Everyday Life

Market for AFIS/Live-Scan Biometric Technology in Everyday Life

Market for Face Recognition Technology in Everyday Life

Market for Iris Recognition Technology in Everyday Life

Market for Vein Recognition Technology in Everyday Life

Market for Voice/Speech Recognition Technology in Everyday Life

Market for Signature Analysis Technology in Everyday Life

Market for Hand Geometry Technology in Everyday Life

Market for Upcoming Biometric Technologies in Everyday Life

Chapter 5 Markets for Types of Biometric Applications

Overview of Types of Biometric Applications in Everyday Life

Market for Biometrics by Type of Application

Biometrics in Identification Applications

Market for Biometrics in Identification Applications in Everyday Life

Biometrics in Civil Identification Applications in Everyday Life

Market for Biometrics in Civil Identification Applications in Everyday Life

Biometrics in Criminal Identification Applications

Market for Biometrics in Criminal Identification Applications in Everyday Life

Biometrics in Consumer Identification Applications in Everyday Life

Market for Biometrics in Consumer Identification Applications

Biometrics in Access Control Applications in Everyday Life

Market for Biometrics in Access Control Applications

Biometrics in Logical Access Control Applications in Everyday Life

Market for Biometrics in Logical Access Control Applications

Biometrics in Physical Access Control Applications in Everyday Life

Market for Biometrics in Physical Access Control Applications in Everyday Life

Biometrics in Transactional Access Control Applications in Everyday Life

Market for Biometrics in Transactional Access Control Applications in Everyday Life

Biometrics in Surveillance Applications in Everyday Life

Market for Biometrics in Surveillance Applications

Biometrics in Law Enforcement Applications in Everyday Life

Global Market for Biometrics in Law Enforcement Applications in Everyday Life

Biometrics in Commercial Applications in Everyday Life

Market for Biometrics in Commercial Applications in Everyday Life

Chapter 6 Biometric Applications by Type of Equipment

Biometrics Market by Type of Equipment Used

Mobile Biometrics in Everyday Life

Market for Mobile Biometric Applications in Everyday Life

Other Modes of Biometric Applications

Fingerprint Readers/Scanners

Facial Recognition Devices

Vein Pattern Recognition Devices

Voice Recognition Systems

Hand Scanning Devices

Dynamic Signature Verification/Scan Devices

Market for Biometrics by Other Modes of Application in Everyday Life

Chapter 7 Major Manufacturers of Biometric Equipment



