Worldwide Biodegradable Mulch Film Markets, 2019-2025 - Imperative Need to Increase Agricultural Yield & Address Environmental Concerns Fuels Demand
The Biodegradable Mulch Film market worldwide is projected to grow by US$25.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.8%.
Starch, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.8 Million by the year 2025, Starch will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Starch will reach a market size of US$1.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Armando Alvarez Group
- BASF SE
- BioBag International AS
- Dubois Agrinovation
- Ira Agrotech & Research Pvt. Ltd.
- Iris Polymers Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.
- Novamont SpA
- Organix Solutions
- PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.
- Plastiroll Oy Ltd
- RKW SE
- Robert Marvel Plastic Mulch LLC
- The Barbier Group (France).
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Biodegradable Mulch Films
- What is Mulch?
- Biodegradable Mulch Film
- Imperative Need to Increase Agricultural Yield and Address Environmental Concerns Fuels Demand
- Starch Based Biodegradable Mulch Films: The Largest Segment
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Biodegradable Mulch Film Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
- Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Biodegradable Mulch Films
- Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Environmental Concerns Related to Use of Plastic Mulch Films Fuels Shift towards Biodegradable Alternatives
- With Plastic Mulching Contributing to Increase in Agricultural Waste Accumulation, Focus Shifts to Biodegradable Mulch Films
- Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Plastic Waste Turns Attention to Biodegradable Variants: Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector for 2019
- Global Man Made GHG Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of GHG Emissions by Sector
- Expanding Greenhouse Market Presents Growth Potential for Biodegradable Mulch Films
- Global Commercial Greenhouse Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Organic Farming: A Potential Opportunity for Biodegradable Mulch Films
- Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Impact of Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Films on Soil Microbial Communities and Ecosystem Functions
- New EU Standard to Steer Use of Biodegradable Mulch Films in Agriculture
- Paper Mulch Emerges as a Promising BDM to Control Nutsedge Weed in Vegetable Production
- Concerns over Micro- and Nanoplastics in Soil: Is Biodegradable Mulch a Solution?
- Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as Biodegradable Mulch Films
- Grow Bioplastics to Develop Lignin-based Mulch Films
- Ukrainian Researchers Develop Biodegradable Mulch Film
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
