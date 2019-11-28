Global Carbon Fiber Market Report 2019-2027 | Assessment of the Forecasted $7.76 Billion Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Precursor; Form; End Use Industry, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon fiber market accounted for US$ 3,052 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 7,763.4 Mn by 2027.



Carbon fibers possess excellent corrosion resistance, higher stiffness and strength, and longer lifespans than other materials, such as aluminum and steel. Hence, these fibers find their application in broad end-use industries. They are used in various applications such as aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, and others.



The wide range of application boost the growth of carbon fiber market. However, the high costs of manufacturing and processes is forecast to limits the growth of carbon fiber market over the forecast period.



The automotive manufacturers are demanding new and innovative high-quality material for producing automotive components. These materials have to fulfill the high-performance need of automotive manufacturers and also meet the needs of the customer and society.



Among the various materials, carbon fiber is considered as one of the most suitable materials for lightweight automobile parts. Moreover, the carbon-fiber-reinforced composites are used as the essential materials to substitute body and other parts in an automobile.



The usage of carbon fiber in the automobile application has improved brake, and steering, durability, and high fuel efficiency leading to energy conservation and minimizing carbon dioxide emissions. Leading automotive manufacturers are using carbon fiber for manufacturing components. This further provides a lucrative opportunity for the key players operating in the carbon fiber market.



Growing demand to utilize renewable resources has led to a surge in the installation and demand for wind farms, with large tracts of land and coastal areas devoted to the operation of wind turbines. The wind turbine manufacturers strive to produce more efficient and longer blades. Advanced composite materials such as carbon fiber are a growing part of the construction of wind turbines, specifically the blades.



The companies operating in the market has discovered that the longer the blades are on a turbine, the more energy can be generated. The carbon fiber plays a very important role in the wind energy industry. The material stiffness and deflection properties are taken into consideration while designing large blades. Thus, the aforementioned factors depict that favorable government initiatives are boosting the growth of the global carbon fiber market.



Some of the players present in global carbon fiber market are DowAksa, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon, Solvay, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Carbon Fiber Market, by Precursor

1.3.2 Carbon Fiber Market, by Form

1.3.3 Carbon Fiber Market, by End Use Industry

1.3.4 Carbon Fiber Market, by Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Carbon Fiber Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 PEST Analysis: North American Carbon Fiber Market

4.2.2 PEST Analysis: Europe Carbon Fiber Market

4.2.3 PEST Analysis: APAC Carbon Fiber Market

4.2.4 PEST Analysis: RoW Carbon Fiber Market

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Carbon Fiber Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising demands from automotive and aerospace industrial applications

5.1.2 Increasing usage of carbon Fiber in wind energy industry

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High costs and other disadvantages associated with carbon Fibers

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing usage of carbon Fiber in the sporting goods industry

5.4 Key Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing use of carbon in 3D printing

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Carbon Fiber - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market Overview

6.2 Global Carbon Fiber Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Global Carbon Fiber Market Analysis - by Precursor

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Carbon Fiber Market Breakdown, By Precursor, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

7.4 Pitch



8. Global Carbon Fiber Market Analysis - By Form

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Carbon Fiber Market Breakdown, By Form, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Composite

8.4 Non-Composite



9. Global Carbon Fiber Market Analysis - By End-Use Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Carbon Fiber Market Breakdown, By End-Use Industry, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Aerospace and Defence

9.5 Construction

9.6 Sporting Goods

9.7 Wind Energy

9.8 Others



10. Geographic Analysis of the Carbon Fiber Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Carbon Fiber Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.3 European Carbon Fiber Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.4 APAC Carbon Fiber Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

10.5 RoW Carbon Fiber Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Merger & acquisition

11.2 Product news

11.3 Investment Scenario

11.4 Market Initiatives



12. Company Profiles

12.1 DowAksa

12.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation

12.3 Hexcel Corporation

12.4 Hyosung Corporation

12.5 Kureha Corporation

12.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.7 SGL Carbon

12.8 Solvay

12.9 Teijin Limited

12.10 Toray Industries Inc.



