Om Nom: Merge, a new game from the creators of Cut the Rope, available now for iOS and Android

Om Nom is a cute little monster that made his first appearance in the Cut the Rope puzzle game for iOS back in 2010. Since then, Cut the Rope and five of its sequels have been downloaded more than 1 BLN times across various platforms. Om Nom also has his own popular animated TV series called Om Nom Stories, which is available globally on major VOD platforms and has over 15 BLN views worldwide.

The latest title featuring the little sweet tooth is called Om Nom: Merge. It is an idle game where players need to merge together similar types of creatures known as Nommies to open up new characters and progress through dozens of levels. Nommies are Om Nom’s cute monster friends that share his passion for fruits and everything yummy. So when the inexplicable abundance of fruit started cropping up throughout the land, they were more than happy to lend a helping hand and eat it all up!

By merging two similar Nommies, players open new, more powerful creatures that can then be sent to the forest to eat fruit faster and gain sweet rewards, even when the game is off. Each Nommie has its own look and up to 3 different variations, which makes for dozens of unique characters to collect. Om Nom helps to boost the progress: he uses his spells to make fruit grow faster and doubles the amount of gold the players’ are getting. The game is set in beautiful forest locations, with seasons changing over time.

Om Nom: Merge has been created together with Amuzo, a British mobile gaming company. It’s the first fruit of ZeptoLab’s newly formed publishing division. It is also the first game to come out of ZeptoLab Green, a new business unit within ZeptoLab that is focused exclusively on developing and producing games within the Om Nom universe, as well as growing the brand as a whole.

About ZeptoLab Green

ZeptoLab Green is a business unit of ZeptoLab UK Limited focused on growing the Om Nom family franchise, which includes gaming, animation, licensing, and merchandising. It started with mobile gaming series called Cut the Rope, that now has more than 1 BLN downloads and keeps growing. As part of it’s publishing initiative, ZeptoLab Green has just released Om Nom: Merge for iOS and Android.

The company’s goal is to expand its character beyond the smartphone screens. ZeptoLab Green also produces a very successful animated series called Om Nom Stories, that has over 15 BLN views worldwide. With the help of its partners, the company also develops toys, clothes and other licensed merchandise that can be enjoyed by kids all over the world.

About ZeptoLab

ZeptoLab is a global company which creates FUN games filled with INNOVATION and polished with its signature QUALITY.

After the success of Cut the Rope games, which is now part of the ZeptoLab Green business unit, the company released C.A.T.S.: Crash Arena Turbo Stars and King of Thieves, massive multiplayer mobile titles with more than 300 MLN combined downloads so far. The company also released Pudding Monsters. The games can be enjoyed on all major mobile platforms, including but not limited to: iOS, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone.

For more information, please visit www.zeptolab.com

ZeptoLab, Cut the Rope, Om Nom, Nommies and Feed with Candy are the trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeptoLab UK Limited. © 2019. All rights reserved.

